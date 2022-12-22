Nashville SC sign defender Laurence Wyke

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Nashville SC have signed defender Laurence Wyke through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25, the club announced Thursday. He was out of contract.

The 26-year-old English center back has spent the past two seasons with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies, putting up six goals and eight assists in 66 appearances.

Wyke played in seven MLS games for Atlanta during the 2020 season, getting promoted after playing for their second squad in 2019.

Wyke adds crucial backline depth for Nashville alongside veterans like Walker Zimmerman and Dave Romney. They’ve made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for three straight years and will shift back to the Eastern Conference in 2023.