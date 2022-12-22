LAFC sign Honduran defender Denil Maldonado on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have signed defender Denil Maldonado on loan from Honduran top-flight powerhouse FC Motagua, the defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions announced Thursday.
The 24-year-old Honduran international, who mainly plays center back, joins through the 2023 MLS season with a permanent transfer option.
“Denil is a strong, talented defender with considerate international experience and has captained teams to success,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release.
“He will provide great versatility and quality to our strong back line. We are excited to welcome Denil to LAFC and appreciate the support and collaboration from Motagua as well as his representative.”
Maldonado has earned 21 caps for Honduras, including nine 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and also played at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He contributed five goals and two assists in 116 total appearances for Motagua upon helping them to three titles, plus has spent time on loan with both Liga MX’s Pachuca and CD Everton in Chile’s first division.
Now, Maldonado offers LAFC another center back alongside veterans Jesús David Murillo and Giorgio Chiellini. They lost Sebastien Ibeagha in free agency (to FC Dallas), while Eddie Segura is out of contract.
