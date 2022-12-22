Transfer Tracker

Matías Pellegrini returns to NYCFC via waivers

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

NYCFC logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waivers

New York City FC have claimed attacking midfielder Matías Pellegrini off waivers, the club announced Thursday.

The transaction returns the 22-year-old Argentine to NYCFC for the 2023 MLS season. He originally joined the Cityzens last August, then play in six matches (70 substitute minutes) off the bench as they made the Eastern Conference Final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Pellegrini originally came to MLS in 2020 as one of Inter Miami CF’s first-ever signings. He played in 20 games that first season (1g/4a), then was loaned to Argentine boyhood club Estudiantes amid MLS roster rule minutiae that meant he didn’t continue with the Herons.

The winger has played for several Argentine youth national teams.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker New York City FC Matias Pellegrini

Related Stories

LAFC sign Honduran defender Denil Maldonado on loan
Nashville SC sign defender Laurence Wyke
FC Dallas sign defender Geovane Jesus from Brazil's Cruzeiro
More News
More News
Matías Pellegrini returns to NYCFC via waivers
Transfer Tracker

Matías Pellegrini returns to NYCFC via waivers
FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium named among top sports venues in the world

FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium named among top sports venues in the world
LAFC sign Honduran defender Denil Maldonado on loan
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign Honduran defender Denil Maldonado on loan
Nashville SC sign defender Laurence Wyke
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign defender Laurence Wyke
FC Dallas sign defender Geovane Jesus from Brazil's Cruzeiro
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign defender Geovane Jesus from Brazil's Cruzeiro
Insider notebook: Loba & Klich latest, Houston & Orlando shop for attackers
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Insider notebook: Loba & Klich latest, Houston & Orlando shop for attackers
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.