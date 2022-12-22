Matías Pellegrini returns to NYCFC via waivers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waivers

New York City FC have claimed attacking midfielder Matías Pellegrini off waivers, the club announced Thursday.

The transaction returns the 22-year-old Argentine to NYCFC for the 2023 MLS season. He originally joined the Cityzens last August, then play in six matches (70 substitute minutes) off the bench as they made the Eastern Conference Final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Pellegrini originally came to MLS in 2020 as one of Inter Miami CF’s first-ever signings. He played in 20 games that first season (1g/4a), then was loaned to Argentine boyhood club Estudiantes amid MLS roster rule minutiae that meant he didn’t continue with the Herons.

The winger has played for several Argentine youth national teams.