Your Friday Kickoff: Seattle Sounders vs. St. Louis CITY has fireworks potential

US Open Cup draw set for 18 MLS teams
The 2023 US Open Cup’s Third Round draw was held Thursday evening, and 18 Major League Soccer teams now know what awaits in the annual cup competition from April 25-26 against lower-division foes. Third Round winners will join eight of the top MLS clubs from the 2022 campaign in next month’s Round of 32.
Generation adidas Cup semifinals are set
Four teams in each age group, U-15s and U-17s, are left standing at the 2023 Generation adidas Cup, heading towards the final two days of the competition in Bradenton, Florida.
You know the drill at this point, just remember the new wrinkle. The Must-Watch Tier will only be occupied by one game per time slot. No overlap allowed. If the game is must-watch, then having four other games be must-watch at the same time defeats the purpose. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. This is service journalism. You’re welcome.
*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 28/50
D.C. United are finally getting their three Designated Players on the field together, but the real show right now is what Wilfried Nancy is putting together in Columbus. The Crew have been playing excellent soccer and it’s worth tuning in to see if that continues after two straight weeks of blowing teams out.
Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 20/50
Yeah, this is a soccer game. It will be played. But not with midfielder Gregore, who kind of seemed to be holding a lot together in Miami. The good news for Miami is striker Leo Campana seems set to make his 2023 debut.
New England Revolution vs. CF Montréal - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 27/50
The Revs are fun to watch right now as we learn more about how pieces like homegrown midfielder Noel Buck fit into an already-solid team. CF Montréal are… piecing things together.
New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 27/50
Maybe this will be the one where we finally see DP forward Dante Vanzeir get a start. It kind of feels like the Red Bulls might need him after the slow start they’ve had in attack. Especially against a San Jose team that should be up to handle a physical game.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Minnesota United FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 27/50
Minnesota United are one of the best stories in the league right now. They’ve taken a much more blue-collar approach to things as of late and it’s paying dividends. That should be enough to keep up with a Chicago team that hasn’t wowed so far, but, then again, road games are hard.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 29/50
THE FIGHT FOR LAST PLACE IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE IS ON.
Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 28/50
Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto) travels to face Hany Mukhtar (Nashville) in a battle of teams that need one guy to be at their best to win games for too large a percentage of the time. In a way that actually makes this one really fun.
Real Salt Lake vs. Charlotte FC - Sat., 9:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 23/50
RSL have been a rough watch so far. There’s always the chance you see one team score a bunch of goals though. I mean, you don’t just stumble into a negative-10 goal differential over five games.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 27/50
The Whitecaps will be on short rest and the Timbers are the Timbers. Feels like a Timbers Game Type #1 is brewing, to be honest.
LAFC vs. Austin FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FOX
Plusometer Score: 36/50
LAFC ended Austin’s run last year in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. It’s a bit of a revenge game for Austin. Maybe it’s enough motivation to break them out of a slump? They’ll need it to be in one of their toughest games of the year. Even if Austin don’t come out at their best, we should still see some pretty soccer.
New York City FC vs. Atlanta United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 40/50
Atlanta United are one of the best teams in the league right now. NYCFC have the roster to get there. This should be a well-played game, even if most NYCFC games have been regularly described as “cagey” so far this year.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 31/50
The Galaxy could really, really, really, really, really use a win. In past years, Houston would have been a “get right” game. That doesn’t seem to be the case this year. The Dynamo haven’t been great, but they haven’t been pushovers either. They might even be considered favorites against an LA team that, again, could really, really, really, really, really use a win. The good news for the Galaxy is that star striker Chicharito will be available for the first time this season.
FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 41/50
The Union might be a step slower after a midweek Concacaf Champions League clash with Liga MX’s Atlas, but we’re still talking about one of the best teams in the league and one of the best teams in the league that grew from the offshoots of the best team that they’re facing. It kind of feels like Cincy are outpacing Philly right now though. A win against the Union would cement them as one of the best teams in the league.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 48/50
Just outstanding. I’m so happy we get this particular game at this very moment. The longtime powerhouse versus the new upstart expansion team in front of a big crowd as both teams play two contrasting styles? I don’t know what more you could really want from both a narrative and aesthetic sense. I don’t want to give this one a 50 because the one time I actually did that the game got canceled. However, I was tempted to tempt fate again. This is one of the games of the year in MLS.
Toronto FC sign Coello Camarero from MLS NEXT Pro: Toronto FC have signed midfielder Alonso Coello Camarero to a first-team contract. Coello Camarero's contract runs through 2023, and includes club options for 2024 and 2025. The 23-year-old Spaniard made two first-team appearances for TFC so far this season on a pair of short-term loan agreements from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Toronto FC II, posting 88.1% passing accuracy in 102 minutes.
