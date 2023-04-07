Your Friday Kickoff: Seattle Sounders vs. St. Louis CITY has fireworks potential

What you need to know

Four teams in each age group, U-15s and U-17s, are left standing at the 2023 Generation adidas Cup, heading towards the final two days of the competition in Bradenton, Florida .

The 2023 US Open Cup’s Third Round draw was held Thursday evening, and 18 Major League Soccer teams now know what awaits in the annual cup competition from April 25-26 against lower-division foes . Third Round winners will join eight of the top MLS clubs from the 2022 campaign in next month’s Round of 32.

THAT OLE WATCHGRIDOMETER JUST KEEPS ROLLING ALONG

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

You know the drill at this point, just remember the new wrinkle. The Must-Watch Tier will only be occupied by one game per time slot. No overlap allowed. If the game is must-watch, then having four other games be must-watch at the same time defeats the purpose. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. This is service journalism. You’re welcome.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Tier One: The delightful hum of a soccer broadcast on television

D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 28/50

D.C. United are finally getting their three Designated Players on the field together, but the real show right now is what Wilfried Nancy is putting together in Columbus. The Crew have been playing excellent soccer and it’s worth tuning in to see if that continues after two straight weeks of blowing teams out.

Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 20/50

Yeah, this is a soccer game. It will be played. But not with midfielder Gregore, who kind of seemed to be holding a lot together in Miami. The good news for Miami is striker Leo Campana seems set to make his 2023 debut.

New England Revolution vs. CF Montréal - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 27/50

The Revs are fun to watch right now as we learn more about how pieces like homegrown midfielder Noel Buck fit into an already-solid team. CF Montréal are… piecing things together.

New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 27/50

Maybe this will be the one where we finally see DP forward Dante Vanzeir get a start. It kind of feels like the Red Bulls might need him after the slow start they’ve had in attack. Especially against a San Jose team that should be up to handle a physical game.

Chicago Fire FC vs. Minnesota United FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 27/50

Minnesota United are one of the best stories in the league right now. They’ve taken a much more blue-collar approach to things as of late and it’s paying dividends. That should be enough to keep up with a Chicago team that hasn’t wowed so far, but, then again, road games are hard.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 29/50

THE FIGHT FOR LAST PLACE IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE IS ON.

Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 28/50

Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto) travels to face Hany Mukhtar (Nashville) in a battle of teams that need one guy to be at their best to win games for too large a percentage of the time. In a way that actually makes this one really fun.

Real Salt Lake vs. Charlotte FC - Sat., 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 23/50

RSL have been a rough watch so far. There’s always the chance you see one team score a bunch of goals though. I mean, you don’t just stumble into a negative-10 goal differential over five games.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 27/50