MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 7: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Your Matchday 7 fantasy and gaming advice roundup is here! Check out MLS Fantasy positional rankings as well as MLS Squad Pick and MLS Parlay Predictor recommendations below.
MLS Fantasy
Round 7 kicks off the second phase of MLS Fantasy Champions League qualifying (Rounds 7-12), where the top 50 teams will have a shot at fantasy glory in addition to a hefty $500 bag.
We have a handful of attractive home matchups to attack for fantasy points, but be mindful of possible squad rotation for teams still competing in Concacaf Champions League. Let’s dive right in and get to the top plays and values at each position.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 7 preview podcast
Teams on a BYE: ORL
Teams still in CCL: LAFC, PHI, VAN
Goalkeepers
After keeping a clean sheet in two of New England’s first three home matches at Gillette Stadium, Djordje Petrovic conceded his first home goal of 2023 in last week’s 1-1 draw with New York City FC. Up next, the Revs face a CF Montréal side that has yet to score in four road matches, setting Petrovic up for his fourth shutout of the season.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Djordje Petrovic
NE
vs. MTL
$8.6
2. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. STL
$8.0
3. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. TOR
$9.2
4. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. PHI
$8.4
5. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. COL
$6.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luis Barraza
NYC
vs. ATL
$5.3
2. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. SJ
$5.8
3. Gavin Beavers
RSL
vs. CLT
$4.1
Defenders
Álvaro Barreal delivered the match-winning assist in last week’s 1-0 shutout win over Inter Miami CF, pocketing 14 fantasy points in the process. He’s emerged as a key chance creator for FC Cincinnati, averaging over 8 fantasy points per game this season. With the Philadelphia Union potentially having one eye on next week’s CCL return leg in Mexico, look for Barreal to continue his strong start to 2023.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Álvaro Barreal
CIN
vs. PHI
$9.7
2. Julian Gressel
VAN
vs. POR
$9.7
3. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. TOR
$9.2
4. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. MTL
$8.5
5. Graham Zusi
SKC
vs. COL
$7.8
7. Shaq Moore
NSH
vs. TOR
$8.5
8. Diego Palacios
LAFC
vs. ATX
$7.6
9. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. MTL
$8.6
10. Yerson Mosquera
CIN
vs. PHI
$8.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ali Ahmed
VAN
vs. POR
$4.2
2. Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
vs. ATX
$5.7
3. Javain Brown
VAN
vs. POR
$5.8
Midfielders
Carles Gil registered his first goal of the young season in Round 6, and he’s now scored or assisted in back-to-back outings. In addition to the goal, Gil racked up four bonus points to finish with 11 for the round. Considering Montréal have been outscored 10-0 across four road matches, Gil warrants serious captain consideration in Round 7.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. MTL
$9.6
2. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. TOR
$10.0
3. Hector Herrera
HOU
vs. LA
$10.0
4. Erik Thommy
SKC
vs. COL
$7.8
5. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. STL
$8.9
6. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. PHI
$9.0
7. Thiago Almada
ATL
at RBNY
$11.5
8. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at DC
$10.7
9. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. ATL
$8.4
10. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at RBNY
$11.0
11. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at CLT
$9.2
12. Joao Paulo
SEA
vs. STL
$8.7
13. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
at CIN
$10.3
14. Timothy Tillman
LAFC
vs. ATX
$8.7
15. Riqui Puig
LA
at HOU
$8.5
16. Eduard Lowen
STL
at SEA
$8.9
17. Jean Mota
MIA
vs. DAL
$8.7
18. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
vs. CLT
$7.4
19. Alan Velasco
DAL
at MIA
$8.7
20. Cristian Roldan
SEA
vs. STL
$8.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Léo Chú
SEA
vs. STL
$5.6
2. Maren Haile-Selassie
CHI
vs. MIN
$4.9
3. Pedro Vite
VAN
vs. POR
$5.6
Forwards
Jordan Morris has already topped his output from 2022 with eight goals through the first six games of the season. With uncertainty surrounding potential squad rotation by LAFC, Morris jumps out as the top in-form forward to build around in Week 7. If you’re looking for a salary saver, check out Amine Bassi ($6.8m) who has quietly scored a goal in three straight games.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jordan Morris
SEA
vs. STL
$10.1
2. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. ATX
$9.4
3. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. MTL
$8.4
4. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. ATX
$8.9
5. William Agada
SKC
vs. COL
$7.6
6. Jefferson Savarino
RSL
vs. CLT
$7.6
7. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. CLB
$8.8
8. Brenner
CIN
vs. PHI
$8.7
9. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
at NSH
$10.1
10. Chris Mueller
CHI
vs. MIN
$7.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Amine Bassi
HOU
vs. LA
$6.8
2. Dante Vanzeir
RBNY
vs. SJ
$6.4
3. Brian White
VAN
vs. POR
$6.8
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. MTL
$9.6
Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick 6 players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!
Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice:
While LAFC and Vancouver each have enticing home matchups, I’m playing it safe and staying away from those attackers in case of squad rotation. Instead, I'm going to ride the hot hand with Jordan Morris, then fill the rest of my squad out with key attackers that should see multiple scoring opportunities given their home matchups.
Check out my squad for Round 7:
Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all 6 games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!
Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice:
I’m predicting that all three unbeaten teams (CIN, LAFC, MIN) get a result this week. Minnesota continue to grind out results, Cincinnati could be the beneficiary of a weakened Philadelphia roster, and even if LAFC rotate they have the depth to take care of Austin at home. Elsewhere, New England jumps out as a free square - which means we’ll probably see Montréal walk away with the road upset.
Check out my predictions for Round 7: