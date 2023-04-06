Nigeria's Remo Stars represent "Africa as a whole" at 2023 Generation adidas Cup

Remo Stars also entered two PK shootouts in Group 8 play after 1-1 draws, beating St. Louis CITY SC but falling to Strikers FC. They showed their quality throughout, finishing with a +2 goal differential.

“It’s an honor, it’s a privilege for us to be here because we’re a club that’s not just representing Nigeria but Africa as a whole,” said Remo Stars coach Ajibolade Olumide. “We’re proud in our traditions, we’re proud in our culture, our football culture also. It’s a very beautiful experience for us to be able to showcase this in America, to the world and competing against teams across the globe, it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

The club impressed, too, advancing to the Round of 16 as a second-place finisher. Then on Wednesday, they painstakingly exited on penalty kicks to traditional MLS youth powerhouse Philadelphia Union .

Nigerian Under-17 side Remo Stars FC made history at the 2023 Generation adidas Cup , becoming the first-ever African team at the youth competition.

While soccer was the focus, Olumide noted the off-field opportunities the Generation adidas Cup provided Remo Stars players, especially when hanging around the team hotel.

“We’ve got some traditional teams there,” said Olumide. “We’ve got Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal. Just watching them engage and have fun with the other kids, it’s just a fantastic opportunity. And it’s only football that can give this kind of platform.”

On the sporting front, Olumide praised the showcase as a whole. Much like their MLS counterparts and those at some of the world’s biggest clubs, there’s a focus on bright-eyed prospects eventually turning pro. The competition features all 29 clubs and international invitees.

“For us, the objective is to develop the players and there’s always a next step,” said Olumide. “The next step, what better way to showcase what we do to the world than coming to this kind of tournament? I know there are hundreds of scouts and agents and recruiters here.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, but I know the next step forward is going to be beautiful for the boys. Anyone who’s picked or selected or makes the net move from here, it’s going to be a life-changing moment for him.”