Sporting KC's Alan Pulido: Competition with Willy Agada will "make the team stronger"

For someone in charge of a club that's still winless six matchdays into the 2023 MLS season, Sporting Kansas City technical director and head coach Peter Vermes doesn't seem too fazed.

The main guy coming into the mix for Kansas City ahead of Saturday's Matchday 7 clash at home with the Colorado Rapids (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) is none other than Alan Pulido , their star Designated Player striker who missed all of 2022 with a knee injury.

" [Gadi] Kinda is still to come, you have Logan Ndenbe , you have Tim Liebold ," Vermes explained during a media availability Thursday regarding key roster pieces who have yet to play or have seen limited minutes this season due to injuries.

His calm is especially justified this year, as Sporting's squad has been far from full strength – though all signs point to that changing soon.

That's to be expected from the league's longest-tenured coach, who's won an MLS Cup (2013) and three US Open Cup titles (2012, 2015, 2017) with SKC and knows a thing or two about weathering the ups and downs of a soccer team.

That return is reason enough to fill Vermes with optimism. The coach raved about the Mexican international's 27-minute cameo off the bench during last Saturday's 0-0 draw at the Philadelphia Union – an appearance that ended Pulido's year-long absence and injected some life into a struggling offense that's produced just two goals in six matches this campaign.

"When he entered the game the other day I think he changed the game around," Vermes stated. "As soon as he stepped on the field."

Not only did Pulido excel at Subaru Park, he showed a level of play that Vermes hadn't seen since the former Chivas de Guadalajara star signed for a record fee ahead of the 2020 season.

"It's been quite a long time now, probably quite a few years, that he has not felt like this in a long time," he said, not without suggesting the 32-year-old isn't quite yet ready to go the full 90 minutes.

"He has a lot of playing to do first. Does he have the ability to get back here? Sure, he's that kind of player," Vermes said.

"His focus is just getting back to being the player he is."

Pulido himself acknowledges he needs to get back into his "rhythm," but is still itching to become a regular contributor again, and to help pull Sporting (0W-3L-3D, 13th place in the Western Conference) back from the bottom of the standings.

"We've had some bad luck," the Mexican forward, who has 14 goals and eight assists in 34 regular-season appearances for KC, said about the club's fortunes. "... But we know that it's a long season. We now have another important opportunity at home [on Saturday] to be able to win our first game."

"... I still have that anxiety, that anxiety of wanting to play now, play that first game at home, to play at the best of my abilities."

Competition with Agada

Pulido's desire to prove himself has been further fueled by fellow striker Willy Agada, the 2022 mid-season acquisition who tore up MLS late last year with 8g/2a in just 12 games. The Nigerian's output has been far less prolific this season, with one goal over six matches.

"He’s done really well. That always gives you competition. It's always important for a team to have options," he stated about the challenge to be Sporting's main man in attack.

"Whether he [Agada] plays or I play, I think it will make the team stronger."

For now, Vermes isn't making any definitive decisions until he has all his players in peak physical condition.

"I'll be very happy when all the guys are 90-minutes fit and all those guys are available for selection," he said.