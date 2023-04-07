Generation adidas Cup: Semifinals set! Union defeat Real Madrid U15s, LAFC beat Flamengo U17s

Four teams in each age group, U-15s and U-17s, were left standing at the 2023 Generation adidas Cup, heading towards the final two days of the competition in Bradenton, Florida.
Three of the four teams left in the Under-15 age group are MLS sides, with Austin FC, KRC Genk, Orlando City and the Philadelphia Union all advancing to Saturday’s semifinals.
Austin FC secured the biggest upset of the day, beating the New York Red Bulls by a 2-0 score. Five minutes into the game, Red Bulls forward Julian Hall received a red card, leaving Austin to face 10 men for most of the match. Abner Zuniga converted a penalty in the 25th minute to put Austin in front, while forward Tate Duax added the second.
Next up for Austin is a matchup against KRC Genk. The Belgian side bested Liga MX foes CF Monterrey behind a goal from Wout Kapers in the 41st minute.
Philadephia move past Real Madrid, Orlando beat the Crew
There was plenty of drama on the other side of the bracket as well. The Philadelphia Union advanced as shootout winners past Real Madrid. The two sides tussled to a 0-0 draw in the 60 minutes, with both sides creating chances to score in the run of play. Anisse Saidi had chances on either side of the half, including a shot saved three minutes into the second stanza.
Goalkeeper Alex Smith made two saves in the shootout, and Gavin DeHart stepped up and converted the decisive strike to advance by a 6-5 margin.
Orlando City awaits the Union in the next round. U.S. youth national team forward Gustavo Caraballo had a big day helping his side top the Columbus Crew. Four minutes into the game, Caraballo created the first goal, beating a couple of defenders before blasting a left-footed shot from just outside the box that hit the post and bounced in off Crew goalkeeper Kendall Starks. Orlando held off the Crew for the rest of the game, and Caraballo scored again in the 60th minute, a sterling individual effort to seal the result.
The entire semifinal field in the U-17 age group is comprised of MLS sides. Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union knocked out Brazilian opponents Flamengo and Palmeiras respectively, to set up a semifinal on Saturday.
LAFC and Flamengo drew 1-1. Goalkeeper Aaron Meono, who was subbed in for the penalty shootout, made three saves as LA won the shootout 3-1. Philadelphia Union will have both teams in the semifinals with their victory against Palmeiras. It was settled in dramatic fashion, as Sal Olivas was adjudged to have been fouled in the penalty box in the 60th minute. Devon DeCorte converted the spot kick to win it.
Vaunted MLS academy FC Dallas defeated Liga MX counterparts Atlas FC by a 2-0 score to advance. After a scoreless first half, Jared Salazar scored for the second knockout game in a row to put Dallas up a goal in the 42nd minute. Luke Shreiner scored just over 10 minutes later to put the game away.
A semifinal showdown against Columbus Crew awaits. US youth national team vet Taha Habroune was the hero for the Crew, as his 35th-minute goal was enough to beat New York City FC by a 1-0 score. Habroune slotted home a rebounded shot in the second half as the tournament favorites marched on to the next round.