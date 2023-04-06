Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign Alonso Coello Camarero from MLS NEXT Pro

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed midfielder Alonso Coello Camarero to a first-team contract, the club announced Thursday.

Coello Camarero's contract runs through 2023, and includes club options for 2024 and 2025. 

The 23-year-old Spaniard made two first-team appearances for TFC so far this season on a pair of short-term loan agreements from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Toronto FC II, posting 88.1% passing accuracy in 102 minutes.

"Alonso is a talented and smart player, and we are excited to add him to the First Team," Toronto FC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release.

"He was a key player for TFC II in the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season. This year, he was integrated into the first team during preseason and played two matches with us, demonstrating his technical quality and ability to find spaces between lines. We are looking forward to his continued development."

Coello Camarero originally joined TFC II in April 2022 following a standout collegiate career at Florida Atlantic University, emerging as team captain for the MLS NEXT Pro side while playing a team-high 2,189 minutes in 25 appearances.

His first-team arrival comes as the Reds have found themselves depleted by injuries and international absences in the early season, contributing to a 1W-1L-4D start heading into MLS Matchday 7, when they'll take on Nashville SC at GEODIS Park (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

