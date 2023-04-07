2023 US Open Cup draw: 18 MLS teams learn Third Round matchup

The 2023 US Open Cup’s Third Round draw was held Thursday evening, and 18 Major League Soccer teams now know what awaits in the annual cup competition from April 25-26 against lower-division foes.
Third Round winners will join eight of the top MLS clubs from the 2022 campaign in next month’s Round of 32. That phase is set for May 9-10, continuing toward a Sept. 27 final that results in a 2024 Concacaf Champions League spot, prize money and silverware.
Orlando City SC are the defending US Open Cup champions. An MLS team has won the tournament every year since 1999.
Home teams are listed first below, while dates and kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
MLS team matchups
Northeast Region
- New England Revolution vs. Hartford Athletic (USL Championship)
East Region
- D.C. United vs. Richmond Kickers (USL League One)
Atlantic Region
- Charlotte FC vs. Tormenta FC (USL League One)
Southeast Region
- Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship) vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- Miami FC (USL Championship) vs. Inter Miami CF
South Region
- Atlanta United vs. Memphis 901 FC (USL Championship)
- Nashville SC vs. San Antonio FC (USL Championship)
Central Region
- Columbus Crew vs. Indy Eleven (USL Championship)
- FC Cincinnati vs. Louisville City FC (USL Championship)
North Region
- Detroit City FC (USL Championship) vs. Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC vs. Forward Madison FC (USL League One) or Chicago House AC (MWPL)
Midwest Region
- St. Louis CITY SC vs. Union Omaha (USL League One)
- Sporting Kansas City vs. Tulsa Athletic (NPSL)
Mountain Region
- Colorado Rapids vs. North Colorado Hailstorm FC (USL League One)
- Las Vegas Lights FC (USL Championship) vs. Real Salt Lake
West Region
- Monterey Bay FC (USL Championship) vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Pacific Region
- Portland Timbers vs. Orange County SC (USL Championship)
- Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Diego Loyal SC (USL Championship)
MLS teams entering in Round of 32
- Eastern Conference: New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union
- Western Conference: Austin FC, FC Dallas, LA Galaxy, LAFC
MLS teams not participating
The league's three Canadian teams – CF Montréal, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC – compete in the Canadian Championship (2023 draw results). That means 26 of MLS's 29 clubs participate in the US Open Cup.
How to watch
Per US Soccer: Featured matches from the first three rounds of the 2023 US Open Cup will be streamed live for free to a worldwide audience on the Bleacher Report (B/R) app and B/R Football YouTube channel.
Further: Coverage plans for the Round of 32 – when the eight seeded MLS teams enter – and subsequent rounds will be announced at a later date.