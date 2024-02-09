Your Friday Kickoff: Charlotte FC, Inter Miami & Vancouver Whitecaps previews

New York City FC have loaned forward Thiago Andrade to Chinese top-flight side Shenzhen Peng City FC for the 2024 season. The 23-year-old spent last year on loan at Athletico Paranaense in his native Brazil.

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Bruno Wilson after he played for Portuguese top-flight side FC Vizela . The 27-year-old center back and former Portugal youth international is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

Orlando City SC have a new center back, acquiring David Brekalo from Norwegian top-flight club Viking FK. The 25-year-old Slovenian international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.

Duncan McGuire's planned six-month loan to English second-tier side Blackburn Rovers wasn't approved due to an administrative issue. As a result, the striker will return to Orlando City SC as next steps are determined .

LAFC have brought Eduard Atuesta back to the club by acquiring the Colombian international midfielder from Palmeiras. The 26-year-old arrives on a season-long loan (through 2024; with a purchase option) from the Brazilian top-flight side, a move completed two-plus years after he was transferred from LAFC to Palmeiras for reportedly $4 million upfront.

Yes, we know the rosters aren’t finalized yet. The rosters are never finalized.

We’re previewing all 29 teams over 10 days in as Daily Kickoff a style as we can.

2023 By The Numbers (per American Soccer Analysis)

There’s no way around it. Charlotte caught a handful of breaks on their way to a Wild Card berth. They certainly didn’t make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs because of their attack, which finished just ahead of Toronto and Colorado in expected goals scored. They definitely didn’t make the playoffs because of their defense, which finished just ahead of five other non-playoff teams in expected goals allowed. They made the playoffs in year two because of MLS reasons. There’s nothing wrong with that, but let’s be upfront about it.

2024 Final Standing Range

Between eighth and 14th in the Eastern Conference.

The East is simply too good right now for this group to break through. There’s reason for optimism, though. They jettisoned DPs Karol Swiderski and Kamil Jozwiak and will have no problem spending big to bring in replacements. In theory, those players should fit into a much more balanced attack. Or at least be more productive than Jozwiak.

They’ve also brought in a new head coach, Dean Smith (not that one; the other one), who may give their game model a refresh. It’s an unknown, but you can make any unknown a reason for optimism if you work hard enough.

In the end, it will come down to the DPs. The lone remaining DP, Argentine striker Enzo Copetti, underwhelmed last year. In 23 starts, he scored six times as part of an attack that seemed mismatched from the jump when he arrived. Swiderski’s move could potentially allow him some space to thrive. That, of course, is dependent on the two new DPs. It seems like a No. 10 is in the cards and a winger wouldn’t be surprising. The Crown reportedly went after No. 10 Albert Grønbæk from FK Bodø/Glimt and were willing to spend $10+ million to get him in. They’re going to splash some cash for whoever they acquire. That doesn’t guarantee success, but it doesn’t hurt either.

In the meantime, they seem to have a new No. 6 in Djbril Diani from Ligue 2 side Caen. That could help. And they seem likely to promote Serbian international Nikola Petković to the first team. Charlotte reportedly spent $3 million to bring him in last year.

Player of the People

Ben Bender? Being a SuperDraft pick and having great hair goes a long way.

This could all go pretty well if…