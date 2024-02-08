San Jose Earthquakes acquire goalkeeper Mikołaj Biegański

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired goalkeeper Mikołaj Biegański on loan from Polish second-tier side Wisła Kraków, the club announced Thursday.

The Polish youth international's deal lasts through the 2024 MLS season and has a purchase option.

"We’re excited to add a young player like Mikołaj, who completes a quality goalkeeping corps," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. "He’s a talented keeper with European first-division and youth international experience, so we’re looking forward to seeing him compete at this level."

Biegański has played 124 professional matches in his native Poland, spanning Skra Częstochowa and Wisła Kraków.

San Jose return starting goalkeeper Daniel, plus brought in veteran William Yarbrough for depth this offseason. Meanwhile, JT Marcinkowski continues to recover from a long-term knee injury.

The Earthquakes begin their second season under head coach Luchi Gonzalez on Feb. 24 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).