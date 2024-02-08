Charlotte FC: Smith hints at DP signings after Swiderski, Jozwiak exits

Those moves raised concern among some sections of Charlotte’s supporters, especially as their 2024 season opener – a Feb. 24 home test vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) – comes into view.

However, new head coach Dean Smith is confident that Charlotte’s two newly-opened Designated Player spots won’t go to waste.

“We will certainly have one [DP] come in before the season starts and kicks off, if not two. It's something that we're working on,” Smith told media from preseason camp in California.

“I let everybody know before we traveled to Miami, my thoughts with Kamil, and we wish him well at Granada now that he's gone there. Karol had intimated that he wanted to go back to Europe, so I was pretty cool with that.