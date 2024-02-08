New York City FC loan Thiago Andrade to Chinese club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

New York City FC have loaned forward Thiago Andrade to Chinese top-flight side Shenzhen Peng City FC for the 2024 season, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Athletico Paranaense in his native Brazil. He played in 16 games across all competitions before heading to Shenzhen, who are also operated by City Football Group.

While at NYCFC, Thiago Andrade has tallied 10g/4a in 58 league matches. He was also part of their MLS Cup 2021-winning side after arriving from Brazilian side EC Bahia.