Orlando City sign Slovenian defender David Brekalo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have a new center back, announcing Thursday they have acquired David Brekalo from Norwegian top-flight club Viking FK.

The 25-year-old Slovenian international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.

"We’re very excited to be able to bring David to Orlando and to have him join us this year," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.