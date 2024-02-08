Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign Slovenian defender David Brekalo

David Brekalo - Orlando City transfer
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have a new center back, announcing Thursday they have acquired David Brekalo from Norwegian top-flight club Viking FK.

The 25-year-old Slovenian international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.

"We’re very excited to be able to bring David to Orlando and to have him join us this year," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

"His defensive intelligence and technical abilities are both something that we feel will bolster our back line and set us up for further success this season."

Brekalo could slot into Orlando's starting XI, partnering with Robin Jansson after the club transferred Antônio Carlos to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense earlier this offseason. Rodrigo Schlegel is another senior, experienced option at center back.

For his career, Brekalo has accumulated 19g/2a in 185 matches for Viking and Slovenian side NK Bravo. He has one goal in 11 caps for Slovenia since debuting in March 2022.

Coming off a club-record 2023 campaign, Orlando's regular season starts on Feb. 24 vs. CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also return to the Concacaf Champions Cup, awaiting a Feb. 20 test at Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Orlando City SC

Related Stories

San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Bruno Wilson
Nashville SC sign midfielder Amar Sejdić
San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Vítor Costa
More News
More News
MLS NEXT Pro unveils 2024 schedule

MLS NEXT Pro unveils 2024 schedule
Orlando City sign Slovenian defender David Brekalo
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign Slovenian defender David Brekalo
San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Bruno Wilson
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Bruno Wilson
Nashville SC sign midfielder Amar Sejdić
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign midfielder Amar Sejdić
Your Thursday Kickoff: Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City & San Jose Earthquakes previews
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City & San Jose Earthquakes previews
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Hong Kong Team vs. Inter Miami CF | February 4, 2024
7:03

HIGHLIGHTS: Hong Kong Team vs. Inter Miami CF | February 4, 2024
Goal: R. Sailor vs. HKG, 85'
0:41

Goal: R. Sailor vs. HKG, 85'
Goal: L. Campana vs. HKG, 56'
0:42

Goal: L. Campana vs. HKG, 56'
Goal: L. Sunderland vs. HKG, 50'
0:48

Goal: L. Sunderland vs. HKG, 50'
More Video