Orlando City sign Slovenian defender David Brekalo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City SC have a new center back, announcing Thursday they have acquired David Brekalo from Norwegian top-flight club Viking FK.
The 25-year-old Slovenian international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.
"We’re very excited to be able to bring David to Orlando and to have him join us this year," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.
"His defensive intelligence and technical abilities are both something that we feel will bolster our back line and set us up for further success this season."
Brekalo could slot into Orlando's starting XI, partnering with Robin Jansson after the club transferred Antônio Carlos to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense earlier this offseason. Rodrigo Schlegel is another senior, experienced option at center back.
For his career, Brekalo has accumulated 19g/2a in 185 matches for Viking and Slovenian side NK Bravo. He has one goal in 11 caps for Slovenia since debuting in March 2022.
Coming off a club-record 2023 campaign, Orlando's regular season starts on Feb. 24 vs. CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also return to the Concacaf Champions Cup, awaiting a Feb. 20 test at Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC.
