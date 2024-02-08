Portland Timbers: Neville assures “top, top DP” will arrive for 2024 season

The Portland Timbers are heads down, preparing for their 2024 opener vs. the retooled Colorado Rapids on Feb. 24 at Providence Park (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Concurrently, the club’s brain trust is pursuing some top-end roster additions as new head coach Phil Neville takes over.

“We've got ownership's backing to go out there and bring in a top, top DP,” Neville told local media. “I think over the next two or three weeks, there will be some exciting news coming our way.”

Neville didn’t identify positions Portland are targeting, but context clues emerge from the depth chart and offseason moves thus far.

The Timbers have bid farewell to two Designated Players in striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda (contract option declined) and winger Yimmi Chara (transfer to Colombian top-flight side Junior FC). Club-record signing Evander is their remaining DP – and the Brazilian midfielder is eyeing a year-two bump after posting 9g/5a in 27 matches last season.

Whatever develops in the Rose City, center back Kamal Miller (trade with Inter Miami CF) and goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau (free agency) are already key additions. And Neville suggested further acquisitions could involve a hefty price tag.

“You look at the money that's been spent around, particularly the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference now, you need to get these signings right,” the Englishman said. “That means you've got to do your due diligence, your scouting, your recruitment. That's what we're doing.