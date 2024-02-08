LAFC sign Eduard Atuesta on loan from Palmeiras

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
LAFC have brought Eduard Atuesta back to the club, announcing Thursday they have acquired the Colombian international midfielder from Palmeiras.
The 26-year-old arrives on a season-long loan (through 2024; with purchase option) from the Brazilian top-flight side, a move completed two-plus years after he was transferred from LAFC to Palmeiras for reportedly $4 million upfront.
"We are thrilled to welcome Eduard back to LAFC, a player our supporters love, and a top midfielder in our league," co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release.
"We are well aware of the value Eduard brings to LAFC on the pitch, and we are confident that his quality and added experience will contribute to our success moving forward."
During his first stint at LAFC, Atuesta tallied 7g/23a in 96 appearances and helped them win the 2019 Supporters' Shield. He was a foundational piece in the Black & Gold's 2018 expansion season, eventually earning a Best XI nod (2019) and All-Star honors (2021).
At Palmeiras, Atuesta produced 2g/2a in 60 appearances and helped them win back-to-back Serie A titles among other trophies. He also made his Colombia breakthrough, earning two senior-team caps.
In midfield, Atuesta joins Timothy Tillman, Ilie Sánchez and Mateusz Bogusz as returners from LAFC's 2023 MLS Cup runner-up squad. Additional signings are expected before their Feb. 24 opener vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).
