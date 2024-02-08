LAFC sign Eduard Atuesta on loan from Palmeiras

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

LAFC have brought Eduard Atuesta back to the club, announcing Thursday they have acquired the Colombian international midfielder from Palmeiras.

The 26-year-old arrives on a season-long loan (through 2024; with purchase option) from the Brazilian top-flight side, a move completed two-plus years after he was transferred from LAFC to Palmeiras for reportedly $4 million upfront.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eduard back to LAFC, a player our supporters love, and a top midfielder in our league," co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release.