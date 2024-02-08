Nashville SC sign midfielder Amar Sejdić

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Nashville SC have signed free-agent midfielder Amar Sejdić through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.

The 27-year-old German most recently played for Atlanta United, contributing to 2g/3a in 78 league matches when combined with his CF Montréal career.

"Amar is a connector in midfield who is outstanding in possession and balances the other central players on our roster really well," Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. "His mentality on the field as well as in the locker room makes him a really strong fit for our group."

Sejdić is Nashville's second experienced central midfielder added this offseason, joining Dru Yearwood (trade with New York Red Bulls) in that category. Underlining both moves is Dax McCarty departing in free agency for Atlanta.

Nashville's new campaign starts on Feb. 25 against the New York Red Bulls (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Three days prior, they'll also make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut at Moca FC (Dominican Republic).