FC Cincinnati reload after Supporters' Shield: "We're going to evolve"

“We're going to do a tour of the Midwest,” deadpanned Cincy general manager Chris Albright to MLSsoccer.com on Wednesday. “We’re going to hit St. Louis, Dayton. It’s going to be beautiful.”

Yet it’s Lionel Messi ’s Inter Miami CF who hold the kind of global cachet that prompts a round-the-world preseason exhibition tour , despite the Herons finishing 35 points and 26 standings places below FCC in the overall table.

“His desire, as many players do, remains to play overseas in Europe. And we'll look to the summer window to perhaps do that, or there's still some markets that are open here for the next month. So that one's a bit fluid still.”

“As of now Álvaro will be in with the group, coming this weekend,” said Albright. “He was handling some immigration issues, and there was an anticipation that we were going to sell him, and that hasn't materialized to the level that was sufficient enough to do so. So obviously a player that was really important to our group and we’ll welcome him back with open arms and continue to win games with Álvaro.

But with no acceptable bids lodged ahead of the winter windows in most European leagues closing at the end of January, the Argentine is expected to join his FCC teammates in Clearwater, Florida in the coming days.

The Knifey Lions expected to lose yet another key figure last month, and may yet still: livewire left wingback Álvaro Barreal . The 2023 MLS All-Star’s eagerness to test himself in Europe is evident, and largely supported by his club, hence his excused absence from Cincy’s preseason camps to date.

“We have a core in place where we're going to be able to win a lot of games. It's just we're going to evolve a bit and it's going to perhaps look a little different.”

“We had some pretty, I would say, high-profile departures, guys that contributed a lot for us last year,” said Albright of his busy offseason. “That being said, I think we've done a good job of addressing those holes.

Robinson's impact

Albright readily acknowledges that even Cincy’s biggest capture of the offseason may not be around for all that long. Robinson is widely regarded as one of MLS’s elite center backs but still aspires to cross the Atlantic, and part of FCC’s pitch to the defender was an unusually short contract for someone of his caliber, a ‘1+1’ deal that means he could move on in a year, perhaps even less.

In the meantime, Robinson’s presence alongside ‘23 Defender of the Year Matt Miazga, elite defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo, rising goalkeeper Roman Celentano and the rest of the Garys’ defensive corps looks like the top back line in the league.

“Probably the most coveted free agent. We saw a real fit in how we want to play, in Miles as a person, as a character, fitting into our group,” said Albright of the US international. “Ultimately, Miles has a goal of playing overseas, still, at the highest level and that's great. And our pitch was that we provide the best environment for him to continue to get better.

“Our coaching staff’s done a tremendous job with the players we've signed and players that we've inherited in getting the most out of those players. And I think that was noticed by Miles and his representation. [Assistant coach] Kenny Arena does an outstanding job with our center backs and makes those guys better, and I think Miles wants to start in a World Cup and wants to go play overseas, and he saw this as, while he had some great years in Atlanta and they had a lot of success there, I think he maybe needed a change of scenery, and we were his destination of choice, thankfully.”

Climbing to the top of MLS is difficult. History suggests staying there is even harder, and Albright – much like his counterparts at LAFC, Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders FC have already experienced – can tell you a little bit about why.

“Success in a cap league is often difficult to deal with,” explained the 2023 MLS Sporting Executive of the Year. “For instance, we sell Brandon for the money that we sold him for [a reported $7.5 million plus incentives and sell-ons], and I don't really have any player designation to use that money on to go find a replacement.