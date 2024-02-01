Orlando City loan Duncan McGuire to Blackburn Rovers

"It has always been very important for our club to find and provide the best opportunities for players to continue making strides in their career, and this situation with Duncan was no different," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

"Duncan is a player that, from the time we drafted him to now, grew quickly over the course of the year. We’re happy to have found an opportunity for him to play in England, an ask he made of the club to accomplish a personal goal of his. We’re looking forward to him making the most of his time with Blackburn and will be cheering him on from afar."