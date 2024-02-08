Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Bruno Wilson

Jonathan Sigal

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Bruno Wilson after he played for Portuguese top-flight side FC Vizela, the club announced Thursday.

The 27-year-old center back and former Portugal youth international is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

"We’re happy to sign Bruno, who brings center back experience abroad from one of the top leagues in Europe," general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. "We’re confident that adding him to our back line will contribute to our continued defensive success."

Wilson has played almost exclusively in Portugal, developing in Sporting CP's academy before starting his professional career at Braga B. All told, he's amassed 10g/3a in 215 matches.

From the onset, Wilson could slot into San Jose's starting XI alongside Rodrigues. They also count Tanner Beason and Daniel Munie as center-back options.

The Earthquakes' new campaign starts on Feb. 24 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They were the Western Conference's No. 9 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year.

