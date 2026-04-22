World Cup countdown: Key MLS storylines to track 50 days out

That feeling in the air? It’s excitement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is now just 50 days away.
Starting on June 11 in Mexico City and continuing through the July 19 final in New York City, the world’s biggest sporting event will unfold across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The tournament will feature an expanded 48-nation field, a whopping 104 games, 16 stadiums and – for the first time – three co-host countries. A sporting spectacle of epic proportions awaits.
Before the soccer party unfolds across North America, let’s take stock of some key MLS storylines that are adding to the anticipation.
Back at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, then-United States head coach Gregg Berhalter named nine MLS players to his final 26-man roster.
This time around, with '26 unfolding on home soil? Head coach Mauricio Pochettino could call up another batch of nine MLS players, as my colleague Charles Boehm noted after the March international window.
New York City FC's Matt Freese and the New England Revolution's Matt Turner are vying for the starting goalkeeper role, and Chicago Fire FC youngster Chris Brady has reportedly pulled ahead for the third spot.
Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream seems like a lock, should he recover from a recent groin injury. Ditto for Columbus Crew wingback Max Arfsten, a regular under Pochettino, and possibly FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson, depending on how you assess the depth chart.
In midfield, Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna, Seattle Sounders FC's Cristian Roldan and Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Sebastian Berhalter have all boosted their case in recent weeks. Luna adds to the attack and has become a Pochettino favorite, while Roldan and Berhalter provide a two-way presence the manager has long admired.
Whoever makes the final cut, a generational opportunity awaits.
Canada's starting goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup will seemingly come from MLS. But which one?
By most accounts, it's a coin flip between Inter Miami CF's Dayne St. Clair and Orlando City's Maxime Crépeau. They've largely split time over the last year-plus, and head coach Jesse Marsch is yet to declare his decision.
My hunch is that St. Clair has a narrow advantage, having often played against higher-ranked teams since Marsch took over in 2024. But don't count out Crépeau, who often raises his level on the international stage.
Whether it's St. Clair or Crépeau, Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea and LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio are also strong candidates for the CanMNT starting XI. Laryea's versatility and experience are a major plus, and Eustáquio (who's on loan from FC Porto through June with a purchase option) is among the best center-mids in Concacaf.
LAFC midfielder Mathieu Choinière, LAFC winger Jacob Shaffelburg, Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio and Chicago Fire center back Joel Waterman could also feasibly start at the World Cup.
For a deeper look at the CanMNT player pool and how everyone stacks up, check out my colleague Ben Steiner's breakdown.
Germán Berterame is heating up at the perfect time.
After going the first eight games of his Inter Miami career without a goal, the Mexican international has scored in back-to-back matches.
That has surely caught the eye of El Tri manager Javier Aguirre, who has handed the Argentine-born striker regular call-ups over the past year.
Fulham FC's Raúl Jiménez seems to have Mexico's starting No. 9 role locked down, which leaves Berterame vying for playing time alongside the likes of AC Milan's Santi Giménez.
Berterame, who became a naturalized Mexican citizen in 2024, joined Miami during the offseason on a reported $15 million transfer from LIGA MX's CF Monterrey. That price tag inherently comes with pressure, as does playing for the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.
But if Berterame maintains this sort of form, there's every reason to believe he'll represent Mexico at the World Cup – potentially alongside MLS alums like Obed Vargas and Brian Gutiérrez.
Quick quiz: Who is the last country to repeat as World Cup champions?
That hasn't been accomplished since the legendary 1958 and 1962 Brazil teams, reinforcing the parity and quality that exists in international soccer.
Inter Miami teammates Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul hope to change that this summer, having helped Argentina capture the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They both started that iconic final against France (3-3 draw; won on penalty kicks), and followed it up by winning the 2024 Copa América.
While Messi hasn't officially confirmed his participation in this World Cup, it'd be shocking if he doesn't represent La Albiceleste. He holds the records for the most appearances (26) and goal contributions (21) in World Cup history, and has featured in every edition since 2006 (five total).
Messi, who turns 39 during the tournament, remains the emotional heartbeat of Argentina's squad and a world-class talent. He has 116 goals in 198 international appearances, and would love nothing more than adding a fourth star for his country.
Meanwhile, De Paul is pushing to remain in manager Lionel Scaloni's starting XI. The former Atlético Madrid standout could even feature in midfield alongside former Atlanta United standout Thiago Almada.
Son Heung-Min is a living legend in Asian soccer, to put it mildly.
The LAFC forward already has a record 143 caps for South Korea, and is four goals shy of Cha Bum-kun's record 58 tallies for the Taegeuk Warriors. He's also won a record 10 Best Footballer in Asia awards, and now is set to captain his country at his fourth World Cup.
Adding motivation: Son has only advanced to the World Cup knockouts once, having reached the Round of 16 in 2022. South Korea navigated that tournament's "group of death," progressing with four points before falling to Brazil in the Round of 16.
This time, South Korea are in a group alongside co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and Czechia. It's not an easy draw, but the expanded World Cup format creates leeway where each group's top two teams are guaranteed to advance and the top eight third-place teams progress.
And with Son leading the way, South Korea will believe a deep run is possible – perhaps rivaling when they made the semifinals in 2002.
After missing out on the 2022 World Cup, Colombia and James Rodríguez are back on the world stage.
The Minnesota United FC midfielder wears the captain's armband for his country, a nod to the global profile he's built up since winning the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot with six goals.
James' performances in 2014 inspired a quarterfinal run, and he earned that year's Puskás Award (best goal) for a sensational volley against Uruguay in the Round of 16.
That breakthrough powered club stops with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and more. Now, 12 years later, James is on a short-term deal with Minnesota that helps him prepare for this moment.
This could be James' last World Cup, a final chance to inspire Colombia. He turns 35 in mid-July and is among his country's most accomplished players with 31g/41a in 124 caps.
If there's one team that has punched above their weight at recent World Cups, it's undoubtedly Croatia.
The Vatreni were runners-up to France in 2018 and beat Morocco for third place at the 2022 tournament.
That's done with a population of just under four million people, and a domestic league that's dominated by one club (Dinamo Zagreb).
Flash forward to 2026, and Croatia could call in two MLS players for the World Cup: FC Dallas striker Petar Musa and Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić. They both featured during the March international window, and last year helped their country qualify for a fourth straight World Cup.
Musa is the current MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader with nine goals, and Pašalić is a bright spot on a struggling Orlando side. Should they make the final squad, they would feature alongside Croatian legend Luka Modrić (who's still going strong at 40 years old).
Paraguay have qualified for their first World Cup since 2010, when they made the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champions Spain.
Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón was in the Cerro Porteño academy during that memorable run, and is now one of Los Guaraníes' most experienced players. He boasts nine goals in 75 caps, tracing his international breakthrough to just before his first ATLUTD stint from 2017-18.
But through an MLS lens, Paraguay's hopes don't just rest on Almirón's shoulders.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas, Orlando City midfielder Braian Ojeda and Atlanta loanee Matías Galarza are also vying to make their 26-man squad. Former Inter Miami standout Diego Gómez could compete, too, should he recover from a knee injury he recently sustained with EPL side Brighton & Hove Albion.
Paraguay have one of the toughest draws at the tournament, with the United States, Australia and Türkiye also in Group D. If they advance, Almirón (or another MLS player) could be their hero.
After a nagging hamstring injury, Joseph Paintsil is back and scoring for the LA Galaxy.
It's ideal timing as Ghana approach their fifth World Cup and enter Group L alongside Croatia, England and Panama.
The 2024 MLS Cup champion isn't a lock for Ghana's final squad, but he's definitely in the mix. He featured in three World Cup qualifiers and carries 18 caps with the Black Stars.
We'd be remiss not to shout out CF Montréal striker Prince Owusu as well. The former German youth international earned two caps last November and has 5g/3a in eight MLS games this season.
Amid all this, Carlos Queiroz was recently appointed as Ghana's manager. That could introduce a clean slate for these late roster chases.
Two-time World Cup champions Uruguay look likely to have MLS representation this summer.
We're referencing Austin FC winger Facundo Torres and Real Salt Lake wingback Juan Manuel Sanabria, who were part of La Celeste's March international window.
Torres is a World Cup veteran, getting called up for the 2022 tournament when he was an Orlando City player, while Sanabria's international career is still in its relative infancy.
Both players were winter 2026 signings, too. Torres joined Austin for a reported $9.5 million fee from Brazilian side Palmeiras, and Sanabria was acquired from LIGA MX's Atlético de San Luis for reportedly around $3 million.
Uruguay are widely expected to advance from Group H, where they'll play alongside Spain, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia.
We'd be remiss not to mention…
South Africa: Chicago Fire center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi could feasibly start for South Africa at their first World Cup appearance since hosting the 2010 tournament.
Australia: Five MLS players are vying to represent the Socceroos, including Colorado Rapids center back Lucas Herrington and Nashville SC midfielder Patrick Yazbek. There's also NYCFC teammates Kai Trewin and Aiden O'Neill, as well as D.C. United center back Kye Rowles.
The underdogs: Two Cinderella hopefuls feature MLS players who hope to defy the odds this summer. Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira helped Cape Verde qualify for their first-ever World Cup, while Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques is a key starter for Haiti on their first World Cup trip since 1974.