World Cup countdown: Key MLS storylines to track 50 days out

That feeling in the air? It’s excitement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup , which is now just 50 days away.

Before the soccer party unfolds across North America, let’s take stock of some key MLS storylines that are adding to the anticipation.

The tournament will feature an expanded 48-nation field, a whopping 104 games, 16 stadiums and – for the first time – three co-host countries. A sporting spectacle of epic proportions awaits.

Starting on June 11 in Mexico City and continuing through the July 19 final in New York City, the world’s biggest sporting event will unfold across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The greatest show in the world is ready. Are you? 🏆 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ISxLhuLUkm

This time around, with '26 unfolding on home soil? Head coach Mauricio Pochettino could call up another batch of nine MLS players, as my colleague Charles Boehm noted after the March international window.

Back at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, then- United States head coach Gregg Berhalter named nine MLS players to his final 26-man roster.

Diego hits the ground running, scoring his first goal of the szn 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2f6BoAEGp4

For a deeper look at the CanMNT player pool and how everyone stacks up, check out my colleague Ben Steiner's breakdown .

LAFC midfielder Mathieu Choinière , LAFC winger Jacob Shaffelburg , Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio and Chicago Fire center back Joel Waterman could also feasibly start at the World Cup.

Whether it's St. Clair or Crépeau, Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea and LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio are also strong candidates for the CanMNT starting XI. Laryea's versatility and experience are a major plus, and Eustáquio (who's on loan from FC Porto through June with a purchase option) is among the best center-mids in Concacaf.

My hunch is that St. Clair has a narrow advantage, having often played against higher-ranked teams since Marsch took over in 2024. But don't count out Crépeau, who often raises his level on the international stage.

By most accounts, it's a coin flip between Inter Miami CF 's Dayne St. Clair and Orlando City 's Maxime Crépeau . They've largely split time over the last year-plus, and head coach Jesse Marsch is yet to declare his decision.

Canada's starting goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup will seemingly come from MLS. But which one?

But if Berterame maintains this sort of form, there's every reason to believe he'll represent Mexico at the World Cup – potentially alongside MLS alums like Obed Vargas and Brian Gutiérrez.

Berterame, who became a naturalized Mexican citizen in 2024, joined Miami during the offseason on a reported $15 million transfer from LIGA MX's CF Monterrey. That price tag inherently comes with pressure, as does playing for the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.

Fulham FC's Raúl Jiménez seems to have Mexico's starting No. 9 role locked down, which leaves Berterame vying for playing time alongside the likes of AC Milan's Santi Giménez.

That has surely caught the eye of El Tri manager Javier Aguirre, who has handed the Argentine-born striker regular call-ups over the past year.

After going the first eight games of his Inter Miami career without a goal, the Mexican international has scored in back-to-back matches.

Germán Berterame is heating up at the perfect time.

Quick quiz: Who is the last country to repeat as World Cup champions?

That hasn't been accomplished since the legendary 1958 and 1962 Brazil teams, reinforcing the parity and quality that exists in international soccer.

Inter Miami teammates Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul hope to change that this summer, having helped Argentina capture the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They both started that iconic final against France (3-3 draw; won on penalty kicks), and followed it up by winning the 2024 Copa América.

While Messi hasn't officially confirmed his participation in this World Cup, it'd be shocking if he doesn't represent La Albiceleste. He holds the records for the most appearances (26) and goal contributions (21) in World Cup history, and has featured in every edition since 2006 (five total).

Messi, who turns 39 during the tournament, remains the emotional heartbeat of Argentina's squad and a world-class talent. He has 116 goals in 198 international appearances, and would love nothing more than adding a fourth star for his country.