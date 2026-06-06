USMNT fall to Germany in World Cup send-off

The United States lost their final preparation match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, falling 2-1 to Germany at Soldier Field.

The four-time World Cup champions struck within the opening two minutes, taking an early lead via a set-piece header from Kai Havertz.

Down but not out, the hosts got an equal parts deserving and stunning equalizer: Antonee Robinson, from way outside the box, smashed an outrageous volley off the crossbar and into the back of the net.

The Yanks had momentum on their side, but Germany found the 57th-minute game-winner, with Leroy Sané beating New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese at the lower left corner.

Now it's onto the World Cup for the USMNT, who host Paraguay in Los Angeles on Friday night in their Group D opener.

Goals