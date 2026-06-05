2026 FIFA World Cup: Group L preview, what to know

Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama.
The top two teams from each group, as well as the top eight third-place finishers, advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
Here's what awaits in Group L during the expanded 48-team tournament, which will unfold from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
- June 17 - 4 pm ET: England vs. Croatia | Dallas, Texas
- June 17 - 7 pm ET: Ghana vs. Panama | Toronto, Ontario
- June 23 - 4 pm ET: England vs. Ghana | Boston, Massachusetts
- June 23 - 7 pm ET: Panama vs. Croatia | Toronto, Ontario
- June 27 - 4 pm ET: Panama vs. England | East Rutherford, New Jersey
- June 27 - 4 pm ET: Croatia vs. Ghana | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- FIFA World Ranking: 4th
- How they qualified: UEFA qualifying Group K winners
- Head coach: Thomas Tuchel
Key players
- Harry Kane: A contender for the Ballon d'Or this season, Kane is an English legend and the nation's all-time leading scorer with 78 goals. After a prestigious career with Tottenham Hotspur, he now leads the line for German giants Bayern Munich.
- Declan Rice: Regarded as one of the top central midfielders in the world, Rice is the metronome in the center of the park for Arsenal FC following a season in which they won the Premier League and reached the UEFA Champions League final.
- Jude Bellingham: At just 22 years old, Bellingham has already enjoyed a storied career. He won the 2023 Golden Boy award as Europe’s best U-21 player and has been a standout for Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.
World Cup history
England will be making their 17th World Cup appearance and eighth consecutive trip to the tournament.
The Three Lions have won the World Cup once, hoisting the trophy in 1966. They've also finished fourth on two occasions (1990, 2018).
Expectations
England boast some of the most talented players in the world and have world-class quality at every position. Many consider them among the main contenders to win the tournament.
Could 2026 finally be the year that “it's coming home”?
- FIFA World Ranking: 11th
- How they qualified: UEFA qualifying Group L winners
- Head coach: Zlatko Dalić
Key players
- Luka Modrić: Widely considered Croatia's best-ever player, Modrić is a former Ballon d'Or and World Cup Golden Ball winner and enjoyed an incredible club career, mainly with Real Madrid. He captains the Vatreni and is approaching 200 international appearances heading into the tournament.
- Joško Gvardiol: Gvardiol has become a key part of Croatia’s back line since breaking through in 2021. After developing at German side RB Leipzig, he joined English powerhouse Manchester City ahead of the 2023 season.
- Petar Musa: FC Dallas' star striker is battling to be Croatia's starting No. 9 at the World Cup. He's scored double-digit goals in three straight seasons for Dallas and is currently vying for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, with 12 goals in 13 matches.
World Cup history
Croatia's first World Cup as a sovereign nation came in 1998, and they've qualified for seven of eight tournaments since.
Amazingly, in their first-ever World Cup, the Vatreni finished third.
They bettered that result in 2018 by finishing as runners-up, losing to France, 4-2, in the final. In 2022, Croatia once again reached the semifinals, en route to another third-place finish.
Expectations
Croatia are no stranger to deep runs at the World Cup. With a runner-up finish in 2018 and a semifinal run in 2022, Croatia’s “golden generation” are looking for one last chance to raise the trophy.
- FIFA World Ranking: 74th
- How they qualified: CAF qualifying Group I winners
- Head coach: Carlos Queiroz
Key players
- Iñaki Williams: Born in Bilbao, Spain and brother of Spanish national team star Nico Williams, the 31-year-old forward opted to represent the nation of his parents. A lethal striker, he's played his entire professional career with Athletic Bilbao, recording 115g/72a in 510 appearances.
- Antoine Semenyo: After starring for English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, Semenyo joined English giants Manchester City during the winter transfer window. Between both clubs, he tallied 21g/6a this season.
- Jordan Ayew: A familiar name to soccer fans, Ayew has been playing professionally since 2010. He's featured at a host of clubs across England and France and currently plays for Leicester City. Ayew is the squad's leader in caps (118) and goals (33).
World Cup history
Ghana are returning to the World Cup for the fifth time and second time in a row after missing out in 2018.
The Black Stars' best-ever finish came at the 2010 World Cup when they reached the quarterfinals. It was the only time they advanced past the group stage.
Expectations
Although Ghana have the lowest FIFA Ranking in this group, the Black Stars' lineup is full of star power, especially in midfield and attack. Will those stars show up to help Ghana find a way out of a very difficult group?
- FIFA World Ranking: 33rd
- How they qualified: Concacaf qualifying Group A winners
- Head coach: Thomas Christiansen
Key players
- Aníbal Godoy: The 36-year-old is a Panamanian soccer legend and the nation's all-time leader in appearances with 157 caps.
- Adalberto Carrasquilla: Carrasquilla, who previously starred for the Houston Dynamo, is one of Panama's most consistent midfielders. Now with Pumas, he'll look to set the tone for Los Canaleros.
- Amir Murillo: A former Red Bull New York standout, the right back went on to feature for multiple top European clubs, including Anderlecht and Marseille. He now plays for Turkish giants Beşiktaş.
World Cup history
This is Panama's second-ever World Cup appearance and first trip since the 2018 edition of the tournament.
Los Canaleros are hoping to advance to the knockout stages for the first time.
Expectations
Panama are the underdogs in Group L, with European powerhouses England and Croatia emerging as the favorites to advance. Can they spring the upset on any of the other three teams in the group to sneak into a spot in the Round of 32?