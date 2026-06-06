Canada turn to World Cup spotlight after final friendly: “This team is ready”

MONTRÉAL — The anthem was deafening. Maxime Crépeau , who knows every nook and cranny at Stade Saputo, couldn’t contain his emotions.

“This team is ready. We are ready to represent 41.5 million people, man. We don't take that for granted, and we don’t take it lightly.”

“I had chills, man, this team is ready and this core, everybody that has been in the program has put everything on the field,” he told TSN after the match.

Now, Crépeau had 90 minutes to play before next week’s World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

Fourteen years ago, it was at the same stadium that Marsch stood beside him as he put pen to paper on his first professional contract.

As the 32-year-old lined up with his Canadian men’s national team teammates 24 hours after his head coach Jesse Marsch revealed that he’d achieve his childhood dream of playing in a World Cup , he broke down, tears dripping off his face as the crowd drove a passionate French rendition of “O Canada.”

What a moment. 🥹 An emotional Maxime Crépeau with his father after playing in his hometown of Montreal. #CanMNT 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/cCUKBMLzVb

“It was all red and white, and the crowd was outstanding,” Marsch said after the match. “As we walked around the field, everybody was loud and passionate, and you could see the love and support for the team. We're going to keep pushing to make this a winner and make this an experience that Canada won't forget.”

The crowd, though, didn’t seem disheartened. After the match, even the Irish supporters began chanting “Let’s Go Canada!”

The night itself, as grandiose as the World Cup vibes were, didn’t end in the way Canada hoped. They played the Republic of Ireland to a 1–1 draw , taking a lead on an Irish own-goal off a threatening corner kick by LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio , and allowed a rebound after Crépeau’s penalty stop for the equalizer.

Crépeau steps up

While Canada wasn’t able to secure a 10th clean sheet in their last 12 games, Marsch will feel completely justified in selecting Orlando City’s Crépeau as his No. 1 over Inter Miami’s Dayne St. Clair.

The choice, largely based on the team’s confidence in Crépeau and the goalkeeper’s maturity and composure in big moments, was on full display Friday.

The native of nearby Greenwood Park, Quebec, made an impressive save on Troy Parrott’s penalty kick in the 60th minute, showing he can be the key factor in clutch moments, before making a vital stop on Mason Melia’s one-on-one chance in the final moments.

“He showed his quality again, obviously,” 20-year-old center back Luc De Fougerolles said, on a night where he may have secured a starting role at the World Cup, given the injury to former Colorado Rapids star Moïse Bombito. “Max, he bailed us out today on that penalty save, where we should be better on the second ball, and then the save after, that was unbelievable.”