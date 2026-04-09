Canada tiers: Which MLS players could make World Cup roster?

In the coming weeks, head coach Jesse Marsch will face “tough decisions" as he selects the squad that will represent Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Les Rouges open the tournament against Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto, before facing Qatar and Switzerland in Vancouver.

While the roster has begun to take shape, it’s not clear who will be available. Two months away from the tournament opener, the status of several key players is in question. As such, the group brought to the pre-World Cup camp may include names that don’t make the final squad.

“I've got some tough decisions to make,” Marsch said after March draws against Iceland and Tunisia. “I know that with a heavy heart, I'm gonna make some people disappointed to not be in the World Cup. But the competition in the squad is as strong as it's ever been here in Canada.”