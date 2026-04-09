Canada tiers: Which MLS players could make World Cup roster?

Twenty-six names. Due by May 30.
In the coming weeks, head coach Jesse Marsch will face “tough decisions" as he selects the squad that will represent Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Les Rouges open the tournament against Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto, before facing Qatar and Switzerland in Vancouver.
While the roster has begun to take shape, it’s not clear who will be available. Two months away from the tournament opener, the status of several key players is in question. As such, the group brought to the pre-World Cup camp may include names that don’t make the final squad.
“I've got some tough decisions to make,” Marsch said after March draws against Iceland and Tunisia. “I know that with a heavy heart, I'm gonna make some people disappointed to not be in the World Cup. But the competition in the squad is as strong as it's ever been here in Canada.”
With the March window wrapped up and competition and injuries playing a major factor in squad selection, here’s a rundown of which MLS players could crack the final squad.
Off to a challenging start with Orlando City, Maxime Crépeau improved his stock with a clean sheet against Tunisia in the March window. As much as Dayne St. Clair may be the favorite to start, Crépeau’s spot on the roster is secure, and he still has the potential to start.
This World Cup will be a massive moment for him, after missing the 2022 edition due to a broken leg in LAFC’s 2022 MLS Cup presented by Audi triumph.
Although the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year’s tenure with Inter Miami hasn’t seen him at the same dominant level as he was last season with Minnesota United, St. Clair continues to hold the inside track on Canada’s starting goalkeeper position.
He was beaten twice in a 2–2 draw against Iceland, but has often started against the higher-ranked opponent in the two-match windows over the last year.
Mathieu Choinière is pushing to start alongside Stephen Eustáquio in midfield. He's impressed in his first full season with LAFC, with 2g/2a in his first 11 matches across all competitions.
Known for his ability to pick out long, sweeping passes and to slow things down to allow attackers to make runs, he offers a key complementary piece to Eustáquio’s skillset for Canada.
In his first MLS season, Eustáquio missed Canada’s March camp due to injury, but is expected to be back with LAFC well before the World Cup.
For Canada, that’s critical – the 29-year-old is the alternate captain who breaks lines and pulls strings in midfield, opening up a ton of attacking options and leading a midfield pairing. If healthy, he’s a locked-in starter.
A goal scorer in Toronto FC’s recent 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids on Matchday 6, Richie Laryea has been among the best Canadian players over the last 18 months.
Heralded as a leader in the locker room, his form for Les Rouges has him challenging Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies at left back.
With two impressive performances off the bench in the March friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia, Jonathan Osorio drastically increased his chances of making Canada’s squad this summer.
With 90 international caps and 401 Toronto FC appearances, the 33-year-old brings invaluable experience and a deep skill set.
Canada’s standout star in the run to the 2024 Copa América semifinals, Jacob Shaffelburg is making an effort to reach the World Cup.
“Maritime Messi” recently returned to the pitch for the first time for LAFC after joining from Nashville SC in the offseason, and registered an assist in a 6-0 win over Orlando.
Still, it could be tough to crack an extremely deep Canadian winger pool. But his direct speed and line-breaking ability could offer a key skill set if healthy.
The center back position is one of Canada’s deepest, and Joel Waterman is a key part of that equation. His roster spot, however, is likely the fifth-choice option in the two-man unit.
The Chicago Fire FC defender is battling with currently injured former Colorado Rapids center back Moïse Bombito (OGC Nice), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough), Derek Cornelius (Rangers) and Luc de Fougerolles (FCV Dender).
The past year has seen Zorhan Bassong establish himself as Canada’s “next man up” at right back, where he has made eight appearances while Richie Laryea shifts to the left and Niko Sigur takes on a separate role.
There’s a strong chance the Sporting Kansas City man will make the team, but it largely depends on Alphonso Davies’ health and where that leaves Laryea.
At 21 years old, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has already established himself as a veteran presence in a youth-led Red Bull New York side. Having made his international debut in March, his dribbling and pace could see him earn a place on the squad.
Kamal Miller was a key player on Canada’s 2022 World Cup roster, but his role with the national team has decreased in recent seasons, since Marsch switched to a 4-4-2 from previous head coach John Herdman’s 3-5-2.
The Portland Timbers defender is still in the mix and could feature as a backup option behind the top defenders.
Looking to crack Canada’s deep left midfield role, Jayden Nelson took it upon himself to earn more playing time with Austin FC, after playing a depth role in Vancouver Whitecaps’ 2025 Western Conference-winning season.
He recently netted a goal to spoil Inter Miami’s Nu Stadium opening, which certainly increased his stock.
There's an argument that James Pantemis is actually the best Canadian goalkeeper right now. However, Marsch had been wary of calling up both him and Crépeau when they both played for Portland the previous two seasons, eventually pushing Pantemis down the depth chart.
Now, it's a battle between St. Clair and Crépeau for the top role, while Pantemis competes with Barnsley's Owen Goodman for the third goalkeeper spot.
Having embraced center back duties with Vancouver at the end of 2025 and into the 2026 season, Ralph Priso had impressed with the CanMNT and was trending towards World Cup inclusion.
Yet, a hamstring strain suffered in the early moments against Tunisia has him out for an expected 8-10 weeks, putting his World Cup in doubt. Luckily for him, at 23, he'll be able to push for 2030.