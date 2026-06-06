Canada draw Ireland in final pre-World Cup friendly

Canada and the Republic of Ireland played to a 1-1 draw at CF Montréal 's Stade Saputo on Friday night in the final tune-up before co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Les Rouges open Group B play at the World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto.

Canada turned their heavy early possession into the opening goal in the 24th minute when a corner kick from LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio deflected in off Ireland defender Jake O'Brien.

Ireland leveled on the hour mark, with Chiedozie Ogbene firing in the rebound of Troy Parrott's saved penalty kick by Orlando City's Maxime Crépeau. The Boys in Green were awarded the PK after a high boot by Cyle Larin in the box.

Crépeau reinforced his recently announced starting spot with a stunning save to deny a wide-open Mason Melia from point-blank range in the 83rd minute, keeping the match level.

Goals