Canada draw Ireland in final pre-World Cup friendly

Canada and the Republic of Ireland played to a 1-1 draw at CF Montréal's Stade Saputo on Friday night in the final tune-up before co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Les Rouges open Group B play at the World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto.
Canada turned their heavy early possession into the opening goal in the 24th minute when a corner kick from LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio deflected in off Ireland defender Jake O'Brien.
Ireland leveled on the hour mark, with Chiedozie Ogbene firing in the rebound of Troy Parrott's saved penalty kick by Orlando City's Maxime Crépeau. The Boys in Green were awarded the PK after a high boot by Cyle Larin in the box.
Crépeau reinforced his recently announced starting spot with a stunning save to deny a wide-open Mason Melia from point-blank range in the 83rd minute, keeping the match level.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: While the result wasn't what many in the sellout Stade Saputo crowd would have wanted, the next match Canada plays will be in Toronto at the World Cup. Soak that in.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ireland had a golden chance to take the win late, but Crépeau, back at Stade Saputo, showed why Marsch selected him as the No. 1 goalkeeper.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Crépeau didn't just secure the draw with that late save, he also saved Troy Parrott's penalty kick earlier in the second half. Unfortunately for Canada, Ireland potted the rebound.
Next Up
- CAN: Friday, June 12 vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina | 3 pm ET | FIFA World Cup
- IRL: Thursday, Sept. 24 vs. Kosovo | 2:45 pm ET | UEFA Nations League