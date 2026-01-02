2026 MLS Official Match Ball unveiled

Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled the 2026 MLS Official Match Ball, which will be used in all MLS games throughout the 2026 season.
The 2026 MLS Official Match Ball features a bold red, white, and blue design that celebrates the places, people, and passion that define soccer in North America as the region prepares to take center stage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Embedded within the design are the GPS coordinates of all 30 MLS stadiums, along with visual references to MLS Cup trophy handles, club crests, stars, and maple leaves – uniting the United States and Canada through a shared visual language.