Lionel Messi presented with Golden Boot in pregame ceremony

Inter Miami CF superstar captain Lionel Messi was honored prior to Friday’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One opener against Nashville SC for his remarkable regular-season output of 29g/19a that established him as the league's top goal scorer of 2025.

Those eye-popping numbers also put him one goal contribution shy of Carlos Vela's MLS-record 49 for LAFC in 2019.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber presented the legendary Argentine No. 10 with the Golden Boot as a chorus of "Messi, Messi, Messi" echoed throughout Chase Stadium.

Messi wasted no time continuing his red-hot form in Game 1, getting Inter Miami's series with Nashville off to a roaring start with a 19th-minute opening goal.