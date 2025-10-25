Lionel Messi presented with Golden Boot in pregame ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A legendary Golden Boot presented by Audi win calls for a legendary celebration.
Inter Miami CF superstar captain Lionel Messi was honored prior to Friday’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One opener against Nashville SC for his remarkable regular-season output of 29g/19a that established him as the league's top goal scorer of 2025.
Those eye-popping numbers also put him one goal contribution shy of Carlos Vela's MLS-record 49 for LAFC in 2019.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber presented the legendary Argentine No. 10 with the Golden Boot as a chorus of "Messi, Messi, Messi" echoed throughout Chase Stadium.
Messi wasted no time continuing his red-hot form in Game 1, getting Inter Miami's series with Nashville off to a roaring start with a 19th-minute opening goal.
Should the Herons reach MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6, they'd have home-field advantage after finishing the regular season higher than any Western Conference team in the overall league standings.