Toronto FC sign USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman

Toronto FC have signed center back Walker Zimmerman via free agency, the club announced Friday. He is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season.

The 32-year-old USMNT defender spent the past six seasons (2020-25) with Nashville SC, where his 172 appearances (all competitions) are the fifth-most in club history. He often served as captain.

The five-time MLS Best XI honoree, four-time MLS All-Star and two-time MLS Defender of the Year has also played for FC Dallas (2013-17) and LAFC (2018-19) since entering the league via the SuperDraft.

During his professional career, Zimmerman has accumulated 30g/12a in 350 appearances.

“We are thrilled to welcome Walker to Toronto FC. As free agency approached this offseason, Walker’s name was at the top of our list given his pedigree both on the pitch and in the locker room,” said general manager Jason Hernandez. “A player of his stature provides us with quality, experience and a track record of delivering defensive results in MLS.