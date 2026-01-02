Toronto FC sign USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have signed center back Walker Zimmerman via free agency, the club announced Friday. He is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season.
The 32-year-old USMNT defender spent the past six seasons (2020-25) with Nashville SC, where his 172 appearances (all competitions) are the fifth-most in club history. He often served as captain.
The five-time MLS Best XI honoree, four-time MLS All-Star and two-time MLS Defender of the Year has also played for FC Dallas (2013-17) and LAFC (2018-19) since entering the league via the SuperDraft.
During his professional career, Zimmerman has accumulated 30g/12a in 350 appearances.
“We are thrilled to welcome Walker to Toronto FC. As free agency approached this offseason, Walker’s name was at the top of our list given his pedigree both on the pitch and in the locker room,” said general manager Jason Hernandez. “A player of his stature provides us with quality, experience and a track record of delivering defensive results in MLS.
"Beyond his on-field performances, his leadership, intensity and professionalism will be instrumental in our ongoing efforts to build a winning culture at our club. He has been a difference maker at every place he has played and we are excited to begin this journey together.”
With the USMNT, Zimmerman has three goals in 46 caps. He featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and helped the Yanks win Concacaf Gold Cup (2021) and Concacaf Nations League (2022-23) titles.
In the summer of 2024, Zimmerman was an overage player at the Summer Olympics.
“Toronto FC has such a rich history of success in MLS. When the opportunity came to represent this club and city, it was an easy decision,” said Zimmerman. “I can't wait to compete alongside my new teammates and perform for some of the best fans in the league as we chase trophies together.”
Toronto are entering their second season under head coach Robin Fraser, looking to improve upon a 12th-place Eastern Conference finish (32 points).
The 2017 MLS Cup champions last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020.
