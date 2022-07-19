Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Weeks 20 & 21?

The games are stacking up thick and fast in the midsummer heat, and the past week’s busy bank of matchnights provided platforms for an array of young players.

With buckets of speed and a powerful frame that poor Chris Mavinga bounced off like a rag doll, Duran was a menace in the open field as the Fire caught TFC in transition-friendly turnovers with their lines pushed extremely high, racing clear to wrongfoot Quentin Westberg for a rapid-fire first-half brace in a 2-0 victory .

The MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire for Week 20 (which comprised Tuesday and Wednesday’s games) is a mere 18 years old, though you’d probably never guess it while watching him play on a night like the one he enjoyed against Toronto FC at Soldier Field.

Chicago have been bringing along their Colombian wunderkind quite carefully, understandably, yet the kid’s showings thus far are crying out for steady minutes down the stretch, whether CF97 climb back into the postseason race or not.

The Colombian striker’s stat line was a study in efficiency: Two goals, a key pass and 100% passing accuracy (6/6) on just 21 touches overall, with some decent duel work and three fouls earned as well.

Not too many teams in MLS are surging like the Yellow Football Team right now: They just bagged seven points in nine days, capped by claiming Hell is Real bragging rights over FC Cincinnati on Sunday.

It’s easy, and correct, to attribute this rather massive bump to the downright explosive arrival of Cucho Hernandez (who, alas, is just a few months too old for YPPOTW eligibility) and his burgeoning chemistry with the resurgent Lucas Zelarayan.

We’ve said it before: Morris might be just as big a piece of the puzzle. Since the 20-year-old transplanted Floridian regained full fitness this spring following his ACL tear, the Crew are undefeated in league games he starts. Little wonder he’s become a locked-in regular alongside Darlington Nagbe at the heart of their midfield, covering acres of ground to disrupt opposing attacks and impose the tempo control that his illustrious attacking teammates thrive on.