Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 26?

The MLS summer transfer window is chock-full of rumor, bluff and bluster, with high prices always a concern, urgency about short-term results prone to drowning out big-picture thinking and real challenges for newcomers to adapt to the league quickly. Struggling teams rarely find silver bullets, and usually have to pay dearly for them.

The Nigerian striker has been water in the desert for SKC since arriving from Israel’s Hapoel Jerusalem, racking up five goals and an assist in his first four MLS starts. Agada absolutely shredded the Portland Timbers on Sunday, sniffing out a poacher’s finish to bag the opener, then laying off an inviting ball for Erik Thommy to rifle home for KC’s third before turning on the jets to stab home his second in the latter stages of a 4-1 thumping.