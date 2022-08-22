Player of the Week

Philadelphia Union forward Julián Carranza named Week 26 Continental Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22_MLS-POTW-16x9_week26

After tagging D.C. United for a hat trick for the second time this season, Philadelphia Union forward Julián Carranza has taken home his second MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire award of 2022.

The 22-year-old Argentine was Week 26’s “smart choice” after also adding an assist in Philly’s 6-0 win at Audi Field, making him the first MLS player to take home POTW honors twice in 2022. Remarkably, the first time also came against D.C. United in Week 19, when he scored a hat trick to power a 7-0 victory at Subaru Park.

With Philadelphia up 2-0 after goals from Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag, Carranza scored his first goal of the match in the 47th minute, later completing the hat trick with a quick pair of additional strikes in the 70th and 74th minutes.

The dominant effort continues a strong individual season for Carranza, who has set a career-high with 12 goals and seven assists in 24 matches (22 starts) since joining from Inter Miami CF, first on loan before a permanent transfer.

The Young Designated Player's form has aided Philadelphia's ascent into the Supporters' Shield race, where their 51 points are six off the pace of league-leading LAFC, and are enough to have them five points clear of CF Montréal atop the Eastern Conference table.

Carranza and the Union will return to action Saturday when hosting the Colorado Rapids in a cross-conference showdown at Subaru Park (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

The MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

Related Stories

Julian Carranza, Philadelphia Union own DC United: "He can be elite"
The next Taty? Julian Carranza aims high after finding a home with Philadelphia Union
Player of the Week Philadelphia Union Julian Carranza

Related Stories

Inter Miami CF star Alejandro Pozuelo named Week 25 Continental Player of the Week
Colorado Rapids forward Gyasi Zardes named Week 24 Continental Player of the Week
Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuaín named Week 23 Continental Player of the Week
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan out after groin surgery

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan out after groin surgery
Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 27

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 27
Statement from Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko on the passing of former Crew executive Jamey Rootes

Statement from Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko on the passing of former Crew executive Jamey Rootes
Could Brenden Aaronson be the most important US soccer player at the World Cup? 
Voices: DaMarcus Beasley

Could Brenden Aaronson be the most important US soccer player at the World Cup? 
More News
Video
Video
Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
33:51

Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
New Save of the Year Front Runner? Check out the best stops from Week 26!
1:18

New Save of the Year Front Runner? Check out the best stops from Week 26!
Handball on Seattle Sounders? Penalty on New England Revolution?
2:27
Instant Replay

Handball on Seattle Sounders? Penalty on New England Revolution?
Celebrating the MLS exports tearing up the Premier League
1:27:23

Celebrating the MLS exports tearing up the Premier League
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023