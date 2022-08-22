Team of the Week

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Mukhtar continues MVP case, Carranza dominates in Week 26

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

A masterclass performance from Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar and another five-star showing from Philadelphia Union striker Julian Carranza were among Week 26’s highlights, headlining the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi.

22MLS_TOTW_WK26

Mukhtar had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 drubbing of FC Dallas, bringing him tied with Austin FC’s Sebastian Driussi for the MLS lead in combined goal contributions (25). Meanwhile, Carranza had a hat trick and assist in a 6-0 victory over D.C. United that continued the Argentine’s individual dominance against the Black-and-Red.

Up top, Carranza is joined by Sporting Kansas City’s William Agada and CF Montréal’s Romell Quioto. Agada had two goals and one assist in a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers, continuing his transformative impact since joining SKC this summer. Quioto had two goals and one assist as well, powering Montréal to a 4-0 rout of the New England Revolution.

The midfield trio is rounded out by Minnesota United FC’s Emanuel Reynoso and Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Ryan Gauld. Reynoso’s penalty kick and chance-creating clinic paced a huge 2-1 win over Austin FC, while Gauld had two goals and an assist across a four-point week for Vancouver as they chase an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin had the game-winner in a 2-1 win at Atlanta United midweek, then continued his steady-as-you-like form in a 1-1 tie with FC Cincinnati. That latter matchup also produced a TotW spot for new Cincy center back Matt Miazga, whose hour-plus run-out included the opener in his second appearance in Orange & Blue – coming against his former (and hometown) team.

The right back spot goes to Tommy Thompson of the San Jose Earthquakes after he provided two assists in a 2-1 win over Supporters’ Shield-leading LAFC on his birthday. Damion Lowe earns the other center-back spot after the Inter Miami CF defender was dominant in a 2-1 win over Toronto FC and notched an assist.

Vancouver’s Thomas Hasal gets the nod at goalkeeper following a six-save week across two games – with several stunning stops included. Overseeing it all is Adrian Heath, as his Minnesota side beat Austin in statement-like fashion to move within striking distance of third in the Western Conference table.

Team of the Week (4-3-3, left to right): Thomas Hasal (VAN) – John Tolkin (RBNY), Matt Miazga (CIN), Damion Lowe (MIA), Tommy Thompson (SJ) – Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN), Ryan Gauld (VAN) – William Agada (SKC), Julian Carranza (PHI), Romell Quioto (MTL)

Coach: Adrian Heath (MIN)

Bench: John Pulskamp (SKC), Domenico Criscito (TOR), Cesar Araujo (ORL), Santiago Rodriguez (NYC), Kwadwo Opoku (LAFC), Cucho Hernandez (CLB), Raul Ruidiaz (SEA)

22MLS_Audi_WK26

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Related Stories

Seattle face playoff uncertainty, Philadelphia are suddenly a scoring machine & more from Week 26
LAFC become first team to clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Julian Carranza, Philadelphia Union own DC United: "He can be elite"
CF Montréal’s Kei Kamara reaches another MLS goalscoring milestone
Team of the Week Thomas Hasal John Tolkin Matt Miazga Damion Lowe Tommy Thompson Hany Mukhtar Emanuel Reynoso Ryan Gauld William Agada Julian Carranza Romell Quioto

Related Stories

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Conference-leading LAFC, Philadelphia shine in Week 25
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado Rapids, MVP candidates highlight Week 24
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Philadelphia Union, goal bonanzas highlight Week 23
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan out after groin surgery

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan out after groin surgery
Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 27

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 27
Statement from Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko on the passing of former Crew executive Jamey Rootes

Statement from Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko on the passing of former Crew executive Jamey Rootes
Could Brenden Aaronson be the most important US soccer player at the World Cup? 
Voices: DaMarcus Beasley

Could Brenden Aaronson be the most important US soccer player at the World Cup? 
More News
Video
Video
Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
33:51

Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
New Save of the Year Front Runner? Check out the best stops from Week 26!
1:18

New Save of the Year Front Runner? Check out the best stops from Week 26!
Handball on Seattle Sounders? Penalty on New England Revolution?
2:27
Instant Replay

Handball on Seattle Sounders? Penalty on New England Revolution?
Celebrating the MLS exports tearing up the Premier League
1:27:23

Celebrating the MLS exports tearing up the Premier League
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023