Which teams are biggest winners of the 2022 MLS offseason so far?

Second note: I haven't included Charlotte FC because, well, they have to make an entire team. And the jury's still out on how the on-paper group will look when MLS' 2022 expansion team actually plays soccer.

Note: One or more of these teams will almost definitely have literally everything go wrong and the description of them as an offseason “winner” is going to be screenshotted by a “TERRIBLE MLS TAKES REVEALED” account or maybe even that team’s rival. I’m prepared to make that sacrifice. For soccer bloggers, the real offseason winner is martyrdom.

There’s still plenty of offseason left. But preseason has started, and if teams want their roster makeovers to have an Opening Day impact, there's not much time. Fortunately for some of you, your team got their affairs in order early. Here are the teams that have done the most to change their fortunes for the better this offseason (so far).

On top of that, they added noted MLS Guys Ethan Zubak and Teal Bunbury as low-cost depth pieces. Then, on top of that, they pulled off one of the best moves of the entire offseason by luring former Red Bulls captain Sean Davis away from New York for the first time in his professional career on a free-agent deal.

Nashville SC have had an offseason that an MLS nerd would describe as “exhilarating.” They picked up $1.25 million worth of Allocation Money by trading five international spots for $250k apiece and then added another $1 million by trading Alistair Johnston to CF Montréal .

Additionally, Jhonder Cadiz and David Accam are no longer with the team. Nashville have an open DP spot now and Accam’s sizable salary is officially off the books. They’ve set themselves up to take another step forward in Year 3 and have room to bring in reinforcements wherever they need to add them whenever they want. That’s a lot of freedom for a team that already looked like an MLS Cup contender in 2021.

They were a few \ahem\ “misplaced” penalty kicks away from making it to the Eastern Conference Final in just their second MLS season. Now they’ve added depth, a starter in midfield, and still likely have plenty of allocation money to play with to do whatever they want.

Wait, no, come back hear me out.

Yeah, sure, I’m using “winner” loosely here. But isn’t there something to be said for a total rejection of the sunk cost fallacy? No one has been safe on the Inter Miami CF roster this offseason, including Lewis Morgan, Julian Carranza, Rodolfo Pizarro, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Nico Figal and reportedly Blaise Matuidi, all of whom are either gone for good or gone for the year at least.

You can’t and shouldn’t reward Miami for missing on their initial roster build in the first place or for the … let’s call it a financial restriction-based nudge that made a total teardown a more viable option. You have to give some credit to them for not wallowing in it though.

They could have been bad this year with a tremendous hole still left to steadily dig out of or they could blow up the hole with nitroglycerin and be bad this year with a chance to build for the future. I’d take the latter option. Now they just have to get the second roster build right. Hopefully, they learned plenty of lessons from the first one – and it doesn't hurt having Chris Henderson steering the ship.