Which MLS youngster moves to Europe? How does Cucho fit in Columbus? Mailbag Q&A time

Whatever. Here we go… wait I can’t say that either, that’s not my thing.

It’s a mailbag column. I’ve made my jokes about whether or not we can call it a mailbag because most of you reading this have never seen a literal mailbag, but this isn’t a hill I’m going to die on right now. At least until I come up with a better joke/thing to call this.

As for a playoff run? Like I said a couple of scrolls up: They have the talent of a playoff team. They should make the playoffs. If they don't, expect further change.

But, again, I stress that my overwhelming assumption is the 4-2-3-1. I'm looking forward to seeing it in action on July 9 against Chicago Fire FC , when Cucho could/should debut.

Porter played a 3-5-2 this past weekend. Was that just making do with a bunch of players out or a potential wrinkle to come? Look, it’s not breaking news to say Porter knew the Hernandez signing was mostly done by then. Miguel Berry can’t play wide. The wingers have underwhelmed again. Maybe a 3-5-2 is an option. Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said one of the most valuable aspects of Cucho was his tactical flexibility.

But we all know how things look on a digital depth chart and how things play out on grass, with injuries and form, doesn’t always align.

Hernandez as the center forward with Lucas Zelarayan as the No. 10, Derrick Etienne / Yaw Yeboah as wingers on either side, and then Arthur and Darlington Nagbe underneath. That’s an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs-level team. Simple as.

With very few exceptions, Columbus head coach Caleb Porter has been an ideologue to the 4-2-3-1. So let’s start the bidding there.

The 23-year-old had five goals in the Premier League and has experience in LaLiga. It’s a hugely exciting signing, an ambitious signing by the club. Soon, we’ll get to see how he fits into the team.

On Tuesday, the Columbus Crew officially completed the club-record acquisition of Colombian international Cucho Hernandez from English side Watford. Sources say the transfer fee is just more than $10 million.

There are always surprises, of course. I’d set the over/under at 2.5.

We’d be talking much more about Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty if he didn’t get hurt at the beginning of the season. The Canadian rising talent trained with Liverpool and Arsenal last winter and there are a number of clubs keeping tabs on the Toronto homegrown who just turned 18. Philadelphia 's Paxten Aaronson , as I’ve long reported, has a trail of clubs chasing him, including RB Salzburg in Austria. Is it too early for a move to at least be agreed for either? TBD.

But I still expect a transfer to get done (with a loan back to Chicago). That’d be two. I’m not sure there are any other obvious ones at the moment.

Then there’s the headliner: Gaga Slonina . I haven’t heard anything new since reporting Chelsea were closest to signing Chicago's homegrown goalkeeper, ahead of Real Madrid. Chelsea are dealing with their own priorities, reportedly chasing Raheem Sterling and others, while their sporting director, Marina Granovskaia, leaves the club.

You mentioned Griffin Yow . Westerlo remain in talks with D.C. United about his signing. That seems to be one.

How many youngsters will be transferred? Well, let’s talk it out. Let’s work with the premise that “young” means 22 Under 22 -eligible.

The margins are so thin. It’s wild. D.C. United had what we thought was a Cup-contending core in Wayne Rooney, Luciano Acosta and the boys… then it was gone seemingly in an instant.

Taxi Fountas appears to absolutely be a foundational piece. Take solace in that. Julian Gressel is one of – if not the – best wingbacks in the league. Hernan Losada did some things right before he was dismissed. Interim head coach Chad Ashton has tried to identify the right and strip out the wrong.

Edison Flores has been a flop for a club-record signing. And he’s on his way out. That would open a second DP spot.

Incomings have gotten murkier in the last few days. Hamburg SV attacking midfielder Sonny Kittel was reportedly on his way in... then the German club announced Wednesday he's going nowhere, including a quote from Kittel. Back to square one there. The other DP spot included a link with Venezia forward Thomas Henry, but he's reportedly staying in Europe.

I'm certain those two weren't the only targets for the DP spots. The transfer window hasn't even opened yet, so there's plenty of time.

Change brings optimism. Given how great Fountas has been, it should be an exciting bit of roster change. But I understand the pessimism given the last shrugs shoulders and points to the last decade.