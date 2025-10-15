What now? Western Conference teams not in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

The 2025 MLS season won't end quite how a half-dozen Eastern Conference clubs had planned back in February. Though as of publication, we don’t know exactly which half-dozen.

But we know of four for sure at this point, and we’ll examine them now. In we go.

Two spots are left for FC Dallas , Real Salt Lake , the Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes . That means two of those teams will see their vacations start on Sunday, and we will add their post-mortems after the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs field is finalized.

Lawrence Ennali is in the 72nd percentile among all wingers in npxG/90 and the 70th percentile in xA/90 while coming off a bad ACL tear. Can’t wait to see what he looks like when fully fit next season.

The other big one is Artur’ s option. It’s expensive, but he’s still excellent and is just turning 30. I hope they keep him around.

The Argentine has been mid, with just nine non-PK goals this season and underlying numbers that put him at about the 50th percentile among all center forwards for xG+xA per 90. I know there was some interest in him overseas last winter, but nothing came of it. Maybe this time around.

Is someone going to come in and make them an offer they can’t refuse for DP No. 9 Ezequiel Ponce ?

It should be busy. You don’t have a year like this, then let it not be busy.

They can open up two Designated Player slots and at least one U22 Initiative slot, and that’s before considering any creative uses of buyouts or potential player sales.

Big changes. I count 10 on their senior roster – basically half the senior roster – either looking at a team option or out of contract entirely. Right back Griffin Dorsey , who’s been one of the team’s better players over the past few seasons, said point-blank that there haven’t been any contract discussions, and I doubt he’s the only one in that boat.

And they never really did. Just when they seemed to be figuring it out (10 points from four pretty tough games in May), they took just two wins from the subsequent 11, and never really came up for air again.

Houston were up against it from the start after an offseason exodus saw them lose their two best midfielders and, right before the season started, their best center back. This came after parting ways with their goalkeeper and… yeah. It was a lot to try to account for.

2025 in a nutshell

Olof Mellberg was as far over his head as an MLS coach as almost anyone I’ve ever seen in this league, and I’ve been watching from day one. He said his goal was to fix the defense, and you could kind of see it, even when it came with a broken offense. But both were broken by five matchdays, and he was out of a job by late May.

David Critchley’s been in charge on an interim basis since then, and while they’ve been both better and more fun to watch, they never put together any semblance of a playoff push.

What comes next?

Hiring a new CSO. Lutz Pfannenstiel appointed Mellberg, and was shown the door almost immediately after the summer transfer window – during which he was allowed to fill St. Louis’ last two premium roster slots, which… weird, but ok I guess – and has yet to be replaced.

I’ve got to assume they’ve done a pretty thorough search by now. Maybe that ends with current technical director John Hackworth getting the bump up, or maybe it ends with club president and GM Diego Gigliani adding CSO to his collection of titles.

Or maybe it’s just someone totally new. Whatever the case, it’d be unwise to make big decisions (on the roster, coach, or game model) until that guy is in place.

What to watch for this winter

They have an option on No. 9 João Klauss, who has not lived up to his DP tag. Now, they can bring him back as a non-DP even if they trigger the option, but… I don’t know. That’s an expensive option to exercise for such a streaky goalscorer.

The decision they’ve got to make on goalkeeper Roman Bürki is easy: they’ve got to figure out how to keep him. He’s been the team’s best player since they entered the league in 2023, and while he hasn’t been quite as outstanding this year as the previous two, there remains little question about his overall value.

Player I’m excited for

Rather than one player, it’s more of a whole era I’m into. The idea of St. Louis finally creating a pathway to promote from within… I mean, they’re sitting on a gold mine. It’s one of the most reliable hotbeds of talent in all of North America.

Notes