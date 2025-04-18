LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo to step down after 2025 season

"I am looking forward to continuing our work with the players, coaches and staff to make the 2025 season a success as we keep fighting to win trophies.”

“It is an honor to be the head coach of LAFC,” Cherundolo said via a press release. “After much reflection and discussion with my family, we made the decision that at the end of this year we will return to Germany. I love Los Angeles and LAFC, but this move is in the best interest of my family, even as it will ultimately take us away from a team, city, organization and fan base that I am proud to represent.

The San Diego native has a 87W-43L-26D record with LAFC across all competitions and has reached six finals.

Cherundolo was named as Bob Bradley's successor in January 2022, leading the Black & Gold to that year's MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double. He also won the 2024 US Open Cup title and reached the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup final.

"For the remainder of 2025, our goals have not changed. We remain committed to winning trophies this season. We believe we have the people to make that happen, and there will be no better way to close this chapter than with another trophy for LAFC.”

“Steve has been a tremendous leader for LAFC and has proven to be one of the top coaches in our league,” co-president & general manager John Thorrington said. “What he has achieved during his tenure speaks for itself, and we are extremely thankful to him for his continued dedication and hard work. We support his decision to focus on his family with this move at the end of the season.

The club's second-ever manager, Cherundolo was a 2022 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year finalist after guiding the Black & Gold to the seventh (and most recent) MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double in league history.

A former US men’s national team and Bundesliga defender, Cherundolo previously led USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights and held various roles in Germany.

“It has been a pleasure working with and building a strong relationship with Steve over these last few years, and I thank him for everything he has given to the club,” lead managing owner Bennett Rosenthal said.

“Steve has built upon the foundation of the Black & Gold standard, and we wish him success with us for the rest of this season and in his future endeavors. We appreciate and respect Steve’s desire to move with his family at the end of this season. On behalf of myself, Brandon Beck, Larry Berg and our other owners, I can assure you that Steve will always be a part of our LAFC family.”

LAFC currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with a 4W-4L-0D record (12 points) and exited the 2025 CCC earlier this month after their quarterfinal loss to Inter Miami CF. They will also participate in this year's Leagues Cup tournament.