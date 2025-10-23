What now? Orlando City, Real Salt Lake fall in Wild Card matches

Our annual collection of post-mortems rolls on with the two Wild Card losers, Orlando City and Real Salt Lake .

In we go, examining the seasons of the two teams with the longest continuous postseason streaks in MLS. Seriously, I bet you didn’t know that one!

You can find the Western Conference non-Audi MLS Cup Playoffs teams HERE , and the Eastern Conference ones HERE .

2025 in a nutshell

For the first two-thirds of the season, they looked like one of the half-dozen best teams in the league. Part of that was Martín Ojeda playing at a Best XI clip, part of it was Luis Muriel finally looking like a DP, part of it was Pedro Gallese turning back the clock, and part of it was Alex Freeman being such a devastating attacking presence that head coach Oscar Pareja actually adjusted the game model to get him more final-third touches than any defender in the league.

They made it to the Leagues Cup semifinals for a date with an Inter Miami team they’d owned. And they… fell apart. Then they kept falling apart, losing in the Third Place Match (and seeing a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berth go up in smoke) against the LA Galaxy.

Those losses very clearly crushed their spirit and depleted their emotional reserves. By the time they were eliminated on Wednesday night with a 3-1 loss at the Chicago Fire – that wasn’t as close as the scoreboard – they’d won just once in their past 11 across all competitions. They were cooked.

What comes next?

Six straight postseason berths is great, but the fans are eager for more. Part of that will be making big decisions on guys who are out of contract or have options, like César Araújo (Orlando hit a death spiral when he got hurt in August) and Eduard Atuesta in central midfield. Part of it might be batting away offers for Ojeda and Marco Pašalić, while potentially accepting an offer for Freeman – he could be off to Europe this winter.

Part of it, though, might be an assessment of Pareja. He’s been a very good-to-great coach in the regular season, with a Supporters’ Shield and a couple of US Open Cup titles (including one with the Lions) under his belt.

In the postseason, though? It’s grim: 6W-10L-6D, -13 goal differential (20 GF, 33 GA).

What to watch for this winter

If they’re serious about winning MLS Cup, they probably need to bite the bullet on the last year of Muriel’s contract and part ways with Gallese. Muriel disappeared for the past three months, while Gallese had maybe the worst run of his career down the stretch.

Getting younger and more consistent at those two spots, as well as at left wing, has to be the priority.

Player I’m excited for

I hope Araújo and Atuesta are back and healthy for the whole season. Orlando were at about 2 points per game when those two started together, which is a Shield-caliber pace.

That’s not an accident.

Notes