What now? Austin FC, Chicago Fire & FC Dallas out in Round One

Our annual collection of post-mortems rolls on with the three teams that got swept in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

In we go, examining the seasons of teams that, for the most part, cleared the bar expected of them.

2025 in a nutshell

I’m going to distill it down to the numbers:

Against Eastern Conference playoff teams, the Fire went 5W-9L-2D with a -10 goal differential.

Against everyone else, they were 10W-2L-6D with a +18 goal differential.

Chicago were a good team, but not good enough – because they were a little soft and a little sloppy – to really hang with the league’s best. They proved it all year, and then they proved it again in the playoffs, first against Orlando (who they handled with ease) and then against Philly (who they fought hard against but ultimately were too error-prone to overcome).

But really, I have buried the lede: 2025 in a nutshell for the Chicago Fire was “they made the playoffs for the first time since 2017” and “they won a playoff game for the first time since 2009.” Folks, Chicago’s playoff drought had been around longer than MLSsoccer.com!

They ended up on 53 points in a brutally tough Eastern Conference; made a credible US Open Cup run; made a few good new signings (Philip Zinckernagel had one of the great individual seasons in club history) and redeemed a couple of others from the previous regime; really leaned into developing academy products; and announced plans for what might end up becoming the very best soccer specific stadium in the country when you factor in not just its design, but also its location and other accoutrements.

In all, this was the best season for this club since they won the Supporters’ Shield-US Open Cup double way back in 2003.

The Fire aren’t BACK back yet, but Gregg Berhalter’s got them well on their way.

What comes next?

A winter of roster surgery.

As I wrote following their elimination by Philly, I think it’s fair to read a bunch into how Rominigue Kouamé was subbed out midway through the first half and Kellyn Acosta never got off the bench. Kouamé’s got an option that they surely won’t exercise; Acosta’s got a guaranteed deal for 2026, which means the Fire have either got to find a buyer or a number.

Either way, that’s a lot of salary cap flexibility – the sort you need when you’re looking to jump to true contender status.

What to watch for this winter

The big questions are these:

Will they fill a third DP slot? Hugo Cuypers and Jonathan Bamba will be back, but they’ve got some possibilities. Will they sell either Brian Gutiérrez or Chris Brady, or both?

Gutiérrez has mostly been very good, but Berhalter’s at times betrayed a lack of trust in the homegrown attacking midfielder, and there is definitely overseas interest (he’s on a U22 Initiative deal, for what it’s worth). There’s no lack of trust in Brady, obviously, but his age, measurables and improvement curve suggest there’s almost certainly going to be interest in him, too.

Player I’m excited for

I’ll take the risk and say Gutiérrez. I want him to stick around one more year, to mature a little bit and claim his spot as one of the best 10s in the league.

He’s shown that kind of talent. And it’d be a fitting way to bury the memory of that penalty miss against Philly in their season-ending 3-0 loss.

