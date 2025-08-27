LAFC defender Maxime Chanot retires

The 35-year-old Luxembourg international hangs up his boots after a 10-year MLS career. He spent most of that time with New York City FC, featuring with the Cityzens from 2016-23, before joining the Black & Gold early in the 2024 season.

"Since I was a child, I dreamed of becoming a professional footballer," Chanot said. "I chased that dream with passion and determination. Nothing came easy, but I am proud that I never gave up.

"For 19 years, I fought every single day, I pushed my limits and got back up after every fall. I have had the immense honor and privilege of playing for great clubs around the world, representing my country and living a career full of unforgettable moments.