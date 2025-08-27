LAFC defender Maxime Chanot retires

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement
LAFC defender Maxime Chanot has retired from professional soccer, the club announced Wednesday.
The 35-year-old Luxembourg international hangs up his boots after a 10-year MLS career. He spent most of that time with New York City FC, featuring with the Cityzens from 2016-23, before joining the Black & Gold early in the 2024 season.
"Since I was a child, I dreamed of becoming a professional footballer," Chanot said. "I chased that dream with passion and determination. Nothing came easy, but I am proud that I never gave up.
"For 19 years, I fought every single day, I pushed my limits and got back up after every fall. I have had the immense honor and privilege of playing for great clubs around the world, representing my country and living a career full of unforgettable moments.
"Despite all my efforts over the past few months to return to the pitch, my head injury forces me to step away from the game I love. While I had hoped for a different ending, I trust in God’s plan and leave the game with a peaceful heart filled with gratitude for everything I have been blessed to experience in my career."
The veteran center back scored 10 goals in 237 appearances across all competitions while in MLS.
Named a 2019 MLS Defender of the Year finalist, Chanot won MLS Cup 2021 with NYCFC and captained their 2022 Campeones Cup-winning side. He also helped LAFC capture their first-ever US Open Cup in 2024.
Internationally, Chanot scored four goals in 72 appearances with Luxembourg.
"Max has enjoyed success everywhere he has played," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"He has been a model of professionalism whose consistency and leadership with both his clubs and his national team will long be remembered. We are grateful for everything he brought to LAFC, and we wish Max the absolute best as they begin this next chapter together."
Following Chanot's retirement, Eddie Segura, Nkosi Tafari and newcomer Ryan Porteous remain as the Black & Gold's top center-back options.
With nine matches left in the regular season, LAFC are fighting for a top-four spot in the Western Conference. They're currently fifth with 41 points (11W-6L-8D).
