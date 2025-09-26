Chicago Fire FC announce city approval for new stadium

Chicago Fire FC announced Thursday evening that the Chicago City Council has approved its new, privately funded stadium in The 78.

This transformative project will anchor Chicago’s newest neighborhood and redefine the future of sports and entertainment in the city.

This marks the first major stadium built in Chicago in more than 30 years, and it’s being delivered entirely through the private investment of owner and chairman Joe Mansueto.

"We’re grateful to have received City Council’s approval for our new stadium, a transformative project that will anchor Chicago’s newest neighborhood, The 78," said Dave Baldwin, president of business operations. "We’re grateful to the residents, community members, and public leaders whose support and input have shaped this project. With their partnership, we remain on track to open in time for the 2028 MLS season.

"This is more than just a stadium – it’s a catalyst for the growth of both our club and Chicago. We look forward to taking the next steps in this exciting journey and continuing to invest in the future of our great city. We’re just getting started."