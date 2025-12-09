MLS Free Agency Tiers: Top players available for 2026

Rothrock is more of a team-specific signing than the other three guys. What I mean by that is that Haak would help either good teams or bad teams, and the goalkeepers are obviously going to be in demand by teams that need starting-caliber goalkeepers.

Rothrock, on the other hand, really only makes sense for already excellent teams that need a fourth heat in the attack – the type of heat provided by a guy with an endless engine and endless unselfishness moving off the ball. Rothrock, who’s in his prime at age 26, is not the kind of winger you run the game through, hoping that he’ll get on the ball and make plays. Rather, he’s the kind of winger who opens the game up for your actual playmakers, and then is smart enough in his movement off-ball to find eight to 10 one-touch finishes per year, along with a ton of pullbacks across the box.