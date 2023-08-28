What is your team's outlook? MLS Regular Season enters final sprint

The full return of my usual Sunday column will happen soon. This week I’ve put together a team-by-team look at the season thus far, the Secondary Transfer Window that just occurred, and what needs to happen down the stretch for each team to achieve a measure of success heading into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs/offseason.

We’ll start in the West, and go in order of the standings. Let’s dive in:

What needs to happen next: Reintegration of João Klauss , who made his return after a months-long injury absence, is job No. 1 from a personnel standpoint over the next six weeks. On a macro level, it’s about securing home-field advantage throughout the West playoffs, because my god, those crowds have been amazing and that stadium is a cauldron.

Biggest move of the summer window: Saudi Arabia going from zero to a billion in the blink of an eye scuttled any chance St. Louis had of luring in Bobby Firmino, which is a bummer. So it was an understated summer, with only 24-year-old Icelandic international winger Nökkvi Thórisson likely to figure down the stretch.

It’s not just the record. It’s that they’ve done it with contributions from their high-profile signings – guys like Eduard Löwen and Roman Bürki were more than worth their salaries – and the development of lower-profile guys, with Niko Gioacchini and his 10 goals leading the way there.

No matter what happens from here on out, this is already a successful debut season for CITY SC , who remain atop the West standings despite Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Orlando City and, with a four-point cushion, have a really good chance at topping the West by season’s end.

González should help with that, especially if he frees up Carlos Vela – likely in his swan song – to be a full-time playmaking winger rather than having to do extra work as a false 9.

What needs to happen next: As with all busy teams, integrating the new players (González included) is a big step. But I think LAFC need a little more than that, specifically in regard to using the ball in possession. They’ve leaned so hard into the transition aspect of their approach that it’s become a little one-note, and they now struggle at times when forced to carry play.

All that said, the answer is the acquisition of Spanish center forward Mario González . They’ve needed a guy like this, and now they’ve got one. This team finally feels complete to me.

Biggest summer move: I can’t believe the answer isn’t “they sold José Cifuentes , a Best XI-caliber midfielder last year, to a Champions League team,” but the answer isn’t “they sold José Cifuentes, a Best XI-caliber midfielder last year, to a Champions League team." LAFC had already done so much work in the winter window that Cifu had basically fallen out of the rotation. It’s a crazy amount of depth.

And yet, with nine games left, they’re solidly in second place in the West. About 25 other MLS teams would consider this an excellent season thus far.

I can’t say it’s entirely shocking to see LAFC have such an up-and-down year relative to their talent and expectations. Basically, nobody handles a deep CCL run well (remember what happened to the Sounders in 2022?), and add in the injuries and on-the-fly roster overhaul, and you get this kind of frustrating year.

This is the difference between having a top ~10 roster that might get a couple of home games and a top ~5 roster that could conceivably win the damn thing. Seattle need more from their kids.

The other one is their young players need to develop better. Can Léo Chú be a difference-maker in the playoffs? Can Reed Baker-Whiting or Cody Baker play a role? What about Obed Vargas , who still doesn’t quite look like the same guy he was 16 months ago?

What needs to happen next: Two things. The big one is they need to remember where the goal is, and how to make that round thing go into it.

And yeah, Sounders fans, you should enjoy Nico , Raúl et al now, because I suspect this year’s the last they’ll be wearing Rave Green.

Biggest summer move: They stood almost entirely pat, save for bringing up utility man Paul Rothrock from Tacoma. I read that as a sign ownership wants to give the vets one last run at a trophy before the rebuild begins in earnest come January.

As it stands they’re still one of the ~10 most-talented teams in the league and they use the ball more than they ever have before, which allows them to control games. I think that’s a good thing and their control will start resulting in goals soon.

My official stance is the Sounders are mostly fine. This is a team full of veterans who have managed injuries all season, and with those injuries and the typical lack of urgency we see from veteran teams in MLS, mid-season swoons are common. The start of the Brian Schmetzer era was famous for them, right?

Mastroeni’s gotta do a quick patch job on both the lineup and game model because, while the Claret-and-Cobalt are currently in fourth place, the distance between their current spot and out of the postseason entirely is exactly two more very bad weeks.

What needs to happen next: That codified style of play? It went out the window when Pablo Ruiz tore his meniscus in the Leagues Cup loss to LAFC. He’s done until 2024 and RSL, thus far, have cratered without him, conceding 10, scoring once and winning none in their past three games.

Biggest summer move: Breaking the club record to get a proven, elite MLS goalscorer in Chicho Arango . It’s the type of move RSL fans had been waiting for since new ownership took the reins in early 2022.

They did all this while basically codifying a playing style – big switches into wide overloads – that had been hit-and-miss during the previous couple of years.

Pablo Mastroeni deserves a ton of credit for integrating a whole host of new faces from the winter window, developing young or previously underutilized players from front to back, and getting these guys to repeatedly empty the tanks during the dog days of summer. Or maybe, since this is RSL , they’re now officially the xDAWG days of summer.

What needs to happen next: With or without Coco, they’ve got to land the plane and make it into the postseason. It’ll officially be a disappointment if they don’t do that now.

Biggest summer move: Bringing in Polish CM Sebastian Kowalczyk is a dead giveaway they think they might get a godfather offer for Coco Carrasquilla before the Euro window closes this week.

This feels like a season of excellent groundwork that’s been done by Ben Olsen & staff. The Dynamo are nobody’s idea of a juggernaut, and it still wouldn’t be entirely shocking if they missed the playoffs, but good work has been done in 2023.

I think if you had told Dynamo fans “at the start of September you will be into the US Open Cup Final, have a spot above the playoff line and will have accomplished both with an aesthetically appealing style of play and buy-in from two of your DPs,” they’d have grabbed that offer with both hands and zero hesitation.

Longer term… look, I am more than mildly concerned that Luchi González’s San Jose side is suffering from the same attacking issues (lack of final-third kill patterns means a lack of high-quality chances) that plagued his Dallas sides. Maybe getting Niko Tsakiris more runs and flipping the triangle into a 4-2-3-1 from the 4-3-3 is a worthwhile late-season stopgap measure here.

What needs to happen next: Short term, I’d like to see the Quakes get those deals done and become a develop-and-sell club akin to Philly or FC Dallas .

Biggest summer move: At this point, they’ve only brought in a couple of young, distressed assets ( Toronto FC ’s Ayo Akinola and Middlesbrough’s Matthew Hoppe ) on loan. The fact those two guys play the exact same positions as Jeremy Ebobisse and Cade Cowell , both of whom have been subject to serious European interest… well, I think it would be foolish not to read into that.

And that has been enough, despite the attack taking a step backward, for them to stay above the red line basically all year to this point.

The Quakes have made what I would consider to be incremental progress thus far this year, with most of it centered around the personnel improvements at d-mid ( Carlos Gruezo has been very good, though I don’t know if he’s been DP-level at that spot) and goalkeeper ( Daniel has been one of the three best goalkeepers in MLS this year).

What needs to happen next: Like everyone else in this mid-table scrum, it’s about landing the plane and getting into the postseason. Unlike most teams, the ‘Caps will be doing that while juggling a new formation (it’s now a 3-5-2) and some new starters (is Pedro Vite now a super-sub? Is Ryan Gauld now a forward?).

The ‘Caps aren’t super deep, but there are now no weak links in that starting lineup.

Biggest summer move: Going all-in on Canadian wingbacks Richie Laryea and Sam Adekugbe is already paying dividends as Adekugbe set up the first goal in Portland while Laryea drew the penalty for the third.

Saturday’s huge win in Portland kept the ‘ Caps above the playoff line and put them in control of the Cascadia Cup – if they win their last remaining Cascadia match, which is on October 7 in Seattle, they’ll claim that trophy for the first time since 2016. Add that to their second straight Canadian Championship and some fairly ambitious work in the transfer market over the past two windows and… yeah, solid season up to this point.

It is time to sacrifice some pitch control for attacking thrust. If they don’t, this team’s in serious danger of missing the postseason.

What needs to happen next: I have my doubts about the above scenario playing out as planned, and I don’t think it’s at all coincidental the one time they played Alan Velasco as a true 10 in front of a deep midfield two, Dallas were consistently free-wheeling, explosive and dangerous.

Biggest summer move: The idea is that Asier Illarramendi , who signed on a free, will slot in at the 6 and move the game around so adroitly that Nico Estévez’s positional play system will morph from ponderous to dynamic overnight. Or at least over the course of the next few weeks and into the playoffs.

It was back to ponderousness this past weekend, with a late header from Nkosi Tafari the only goal in a 1-0 win over visiting and equally ponderous Austin FC . The three points were nice, but that was disappointing.

We saw the best of Dallas in their final Leagues Cup outing – inventive, relentless, decisive, creative. They eventually choked away a well-earned 4-2 lead against the eventual champs, but for about 80 minutes that game was a great taste of what this team could be if they figured out how to open up the throttle.

What needs to happen next: The biggest win of this stretch run would be if Finnish CB Leo Väisänen got healthy, got a run of games and looked like a foundational piece going forward. I would argue that’s more important for this team than making the postseason.

Biggest summer move: Trading Diego Fagundez six months after he signed a lucrative, long-term contract is a clear indicator that there are going to be some major moves this winter.

They are what their record, their underlying numbers and the eye test says they are.

Verde, this year, have regressed to the mean. American Soccer Analysis’s expected goals model has them at -2.57 on the season, while the box score has them at -4. ASA’s expected points total has them at 32.36 for the season, while the table has them at 32.

Rodolfo Borrell said the loud part out loud when he was hired as new GM and announced (correctly) last year was something of a mirage – overperformance based upon unsustainable finishing and the exceptional (and still underrated league-wide) shot-stopping of Brad Stuver .

But, you know, they’ve got to get there first. And right now Bongi’s hurt and Pukki’s got just one goal in almost 700 minutes so, you know, not great.

What needs to happen next: If Bongi keeps scoring and Pukki starts scoring, this is a team nobody will want to face in the playoffs, no matter how thin the midfield has gotten.

Biggest summer move: Teemu Pukki hasn’t exactly lit it up, but he does all the functional, fundamental things you want from a center forward in terms of moving opposing backlines around and opening space for the other attackers. It’s not a coincidence that Bongi Hlongwane ’s goalscoring numbers and Reynoso’s chance creation numbers are both blowing up these days.

The fact the Loons are still very much alive in the West playoff hunt is something of a minor miracle.

Adrian Heath’s not going to win Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year (Bradley Carnell’s got that locked), but he’s done a pretty remarkable job during a turbulent year, one in which he had to offload his starting No. 9, saw both of his best No. 8s suffer season-ending injuries, and – the big one – had to cobble together something functional when his No. 10, Emanuel Reynoso , didn’t rejoin the team until well after the season had started.

The upcoming schedule is murder, by the way. Feels a lot like this team’s story was written in March and April.

What needs to happen next: That 1.625 ppg pace they’ve been on since May would net them 13 more points from their final eight games, which almost certainly would not be enough to get them over the line.

Biggest summer move: They brought back old friend Felipe Gutiérrez , but the real biggest move was somehow getting everyone of note mostly healthy.

Since the start of May they are 7W-4L-5D, which is 1.625 points per game. Over the course of the season, that’d be enough for a home playoff berth most years.

The fact they had a do-or-die game this weekend and they absolutely pummeled the Quakes is a good sign for what needs to be a semi-miraculous stretch run. I think, in retrospect, it’s fair to say the injuries to Alan Pulido and Willy Agada had an outsized impact on this team to start the season, and they’ve mostly done pretty well recovering since then.

As for this year, I don’t really see a path into the playoffs. It would take a miracle.

What needs to happen next: The absolute best thing that could happen for the times is if Araujo and fellow CB Zac McGraw showed chemistry of the sort that would make them a plausible, playoff-caliber pair going forward. Nothing – not even a breakout performance from one of the young or youngish attackers – would have more bearing on Portland’s chances of future success than that.

They’ve conceded eight goals in his two starts so, you know, not great.

There has been no silver lining to this season. Even the ageless Diego Chara is starting to show some wear and tear.

Portland followed up a 5-0 humiliation in Houston that saw the team part ways with Gio Savarese with a catastrophic 3-2 home loss to Vancouver that not only looks like one of the final nails in this season’s coffin, but also ceded control of the Cascadia Cup race to the ‘Caps.

And come winter, they’ll have at least two open DP slots. For the sake of Gs fans, let’s hope they finally use them as well as they should.

What needs to happen next: Show some positive play and some culture. I do think the playoffs are out of reach, even with their games in hand, but this team has talent and ideology.

Biggest summer move: Maya Yoshida is 35 but doesn’t look it, and was excellent in his debut Saturday night. If the Galaxy can get two solid years out of him – not just on-field stuff, but culture setting in the locker room and in training – that’d be an amazing bit of summer window work.

So when he got hurt this year… well, in retrospect I guess we shouldn’t be surprised. I spilled a lot of ink the past two seasons explaining how his movement creates not just the attack, but the preconditions for valuable possession and adequate rest defense. There has been no replacing him.

Over the past four years, as Chicharito has gone, so have the Galaxy . It was his goals that propelled them off the bottom of the standings in 2021, and it was his goals that propelled them into the playoffs and all the way to the Western Conference semis in 2022.

What needs to happen next: Getting Navarro a few goals before the season ends would at least give Rapids fans something concrete to look forward to in 2024.

We’ll see what happens a year from now, but the intention appears to be there.

Biggest summer move: 23-year-old Brazilian center forward Rafael Navarro arrived on loan from Palmeiras last month. As per old friend Tom Bogert in The Athletic : “The deal is a 12-month loan with a purchase option. The Rapids will pay a $500,000 loan fee and have a $4.5 million purchase option. That total package of potentially $5m would far and away set a new Rapids club-record fee.”

Well, the Rapids caught all the bad breaks this year. Injuries everywhere, underperformance from reliable vets and a lack of development from young guys thrust into bigger roles. It’s been awful.

They’re the team with the finest margins in the league given their approach to roster building, so any bad break is a bigger deal for them than it would be for other teams.

Along the way, keep working on the chemistry of that attacking trident. I want to see “crisp and relentless” not just “inventive and opportunistic” by the time the playoffs come around.

What needs to happen next: Get that Shield. This group has earned a damn trophy and deserves to be marching one in front of their fans at season’s end.

Biggest summer move: They sold Brenner for $10 million and brought in his replacement, Aaron Boupendza , for $6.5 million. Obviously the previous regime overpaid for Brenner in the beginning, but it’s hard to knock anything Chris Albright has done since taking over.

Then they went out and curb-stomped NYCFC on Saturday night, in the process bouncing back from their midweek US Open Cup heartbreak. I don’t think it was a perfect performance from Cincy, but it’s the best they’ve looked in a long while and they’ve now got a death grip on the Shield race.

The Knifey Lions have led the Supporters’ Shield race from the jump and have done so based upon some stifling defense, excellent goalkeeping from Roman Celentano , and a Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber season from Lucho Acosta . What they have not consistently done is play the kind of energetic, all-around overwhelming soccer that became their hallmark down the stretch and into the playoffs last season.

Does this team have enough attacking-third quality to get over the hump in the biggest games? At this point I kind of doubt it, but at least they seem to be figuring out how to play the 4-4-2 diamond without 90 minutes of Ale Bedoya . That’s been a massive stumbling block over the past four seasons.

What needs to happen next: Always a bridesmaid, never the bride. The Union have lost 10 times in the semis or the finals of cup competitions since their inception, with the latest their embarrassing home capitulation to Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup semis.

Biggest summer move: They brought in 25-year-old Israeli national team striker Tai Baribo , who seems like insurance in case a late-window move is made for incumbent starter Julián Carranza (Europa League-level teams are interested, as per head coach Jim Curtin).

The Union are who they are, and it is a great compliment that you can basically set your watch by their annual excellence. Or, if not quite excellence, then at least very goodness.

They’re on track for another year above 60 points, another year in which they’ve secured Concacaf Champions Cup qualification, and another year in which they’ve continued the development of their young and youngish players.

What needs to happen next: Petrovic’s replacement, veteran Czech ‘keeper Tomáš Vaclík, has got to adequately fill Petro’s shoes. If he doesn’t, then this gang’s got zero MLS Cup hopes, and may not even end up getting to host a home playoff game.

Biggest summer move: They sold Djordje Petrovic , that aforementioned best shot-stopper in league history, to Chelsea for a record ~$18 million plus add-ons. Good bit of business for a guy they spent south of $1 million on 16 months ago.

The Revs have suddenly become a team with more questions than answers, as they lost their starting RB to a season-ending injury, haven’t had their starting CB pairing together since March, saw their starting LB (who’s now starting at RB) miss the last game because of injury, haven’t settled their rotation up top, have to replace the best shot-stopper in league history, and are still in the midst of an investigation into the actions of head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.

What needs to happen next: Prized offseason acquisition Martín Ojeda has primarily become a late-game sub over the past two months, and not a particularly effective one at that. If they can squeeze any productivity out of him – anything at all – they’d have a game-changer of a weapon to unbalance exhausted opposing defenders.

It feels like the thing is starting to come together.

The following three months were grim, and there was a lot of “wear ‘em down and grind it out” stuff. But since about mid-June Orlando have been playing better and better ball, while young building blocks like Facu Torres , César Araújo and Duncan McGuire have played bigger and bigger roles.

The comedown from that early-season CCL Round-of-16 loss to Tigres was actually worse than the loss itself, in which Orlando stood toe-to-toe with one of the biggest clubs in North America and were vanquished only on away goals.

It’s going to be easier said than done, though, because the East is a knife fight.

What needs to happen next: Back-to-back shutouts is exactly what the doctor ordered to start the stretch run. They need to keep tossing zeroes (the attack will take care of itself) and earn home-field for at least one round in the playoffs.

But I think Rossi is a better player. He takes fewer touches, makes better runs off the ball and has a poacher’s instincts. Plus he’s got speed to burn, which gives Columbus a threat in behind they’d mostly been lacking.

Biggest summer move: They sold their No. 10, Lucas Zelarayán, and brought in attacker Diego Rossi as a replacement. It’s not a like-for-like – Zelarayán is immensely technical and capable of spectacular stuff on the ball in a way Rossi is not.

It’s led to some beautiful, intricate, attacking soccer, and Nancy being Nancy, he’s made the team younger over the course of the season as he’s thrust kids into higher-leverage roles.

Speaking of fun darkhorse MLS Cup picks, the Crew have picked up that crown and worn it proudly basically all season long. I find them to be the most fun team in the league to watch (and am not alone in that assessment) because they are, as one, so incredibly brave on the ball. Wilfried Nancy demands that courage and the team’s whole game model – in which they flagrantly invite opposing pressure as high upfield as possible – is predicated on it.

Atlanta have been capable of the most ridiculous stuff, both to the good and to the bad, over the past few years because 1) they’ve had so much talent on the roster, and 2) so much of that talent has been mismatched. Since 2019 they have been, by any measure, less than the sum of their parts.

And after what happened in the Leagues Cup I was going to write them off, but then they went out and drilled a very good Nashville team 4-0 in the A on Saturday night. That’s Nashville’s worst loss in club history!

It turns out Thiago Almada surrounded by attackers who run off the ball well and get into the box, and midfielders who do the dirty work behind him, is a really freaking good blueprint.

Biggest summer move: With apologies to Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva, I think it was getting midfield terrier Tristan Muyumba. He’s the one, primarily, doing that dirty work behind Almada that made the attack so overwhelming and brought balance to a side that’s lacked it in the post-Jeff Larentowicz era.

Of course, if they sell Almada to Ajax for $25+ million sometime in the next few days, that becomes the biggest move. But my guess is they’ll hold onto him until winter.

What needs to happen next: They need to stay healthy. They’re going to make the playoffs regardless, but it’s a question of how many rounds of home-field advantage they can string together.