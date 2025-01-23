Eastern Conference: Most intriguing offseason moves so far

The Revs doing DP and GAM arbitrage to get their No. 9

This was an offseason masterclass from New England’s front office. They might have the cleanest books in the league now, which let them go hard as hell this offseason in bringing in four new center backs (two imported starters and two MLS free agents who’ll presumably be the back-ups), reportedly soon a new U22 Initiative right back, and multiple options in both midfield and attack. That was all while still essentially keeping three DPs on the roster, but not having to dip into their never-expiring dragon’s hoard of GAM because they get to use the 2/4/2 roster model.