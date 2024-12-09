San Jose Earthquakes acquire Harkes, Kaye & Romney from New England Revolution

"We’re pleased to be able to add three quality players to our roster,” said Arena. “Dave is a proven defender who has excelled in this league, while Ian and Mark-Anthony will provide versatility and valuable experience to our midfield.”

The move reunites Harkes, Kaye and Romney with new San Jose sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena, who used to lead the Revolution. The Earthquakes are expected to be busy this offseason, coming off a last-place finish (29th overall; 21 points) and allowing a league-record 78 goals.

In return, New England receive $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across 2025 and 2026. They also get a 2025 international roster slot.

The trade creates salary-cap space for New England, who are undergoing a roster overhaul. In 2024, the Revs finished 14th in the Eastern Conference and were tied with San Jose for the league's worst goal differential (-37).

"We are pleased we reached this agreement with San Jose as it gives our team even greater flexibility under the league’s roster constraints to improve our team with new additions in this window and beyond," said Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo.

"Dave Romney, Mark-Anthony Kaye, and Ian Harkes are three quality people who were all very solid representatives of the club during their time in New England. We wish them all the best with the Earthquakes."

Harkes has played four MLS seasons across New England and D.C. United, tallying 5g/6a in 69 matches. The 29-year-old has also played in Scotland for Dundee United.

San Jose are Kaye's fifth MLS team after previous stops at LAFC, Colorado Rapids, Toronto FC and New England. The 30-year-old Canadian international has 15g/26a in 169 matches. He's a 2019 Supporters' Shield winner with LAFC and has earned 42 caps for the CanMNT.

Romney joins San Jose with 8g/14a in 232 matches spanning LA Galaxy, Nashville SC and New England. The 31-year-old center back previously played under Arena in LA and New England.