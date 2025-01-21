Austin FC sign midfielder Besard Sabovic

Before joining Austin, Sabovic tallied 20g/11a in 206 first-team appearances. He primarily featured in Sweden's top two divisions, with additional stops in Turkey's Süper Lig (Kayserispor) and the Russian Premier League (FC Khimki).

"After playing my entire career in Europe thus far, moving to the United States and joining Austin FC is the exact challenge I am looking for," said Sabovic. "I'm grateful to Rodolfo Borrell and the club’s ownership for their belief in me and can’t wait to meet my teammates and the supporters."