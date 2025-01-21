Austin FC sign midfielder Besard Sabovic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Austin FC have signed midfielder Besard Sabovic to a three-year contract through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Tuesday.
The 27-year-old was a free agent after playing for Swedish top-flight side Djurgårdens IF.
To acquire Sabovic’s MLS Discovery Rights and complete the transaction, Austin traded $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to New York City FC.
"Besard is a player with a strong physical profile, quality, and experience playing in top divisions across Europe," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell. "He will be a solid addition to our squad in the coming seasons."
Before joining Austin, Sabovic tallied 20g/11a in 206 first-team appearances. He primarily featured in Sweden's top two divisions, with additional stops in Turkey's Süper Lig (Kayserispor) and the Russian Premier League (FC Khimki).
At the youth international level, Sabovic represented both Sweden and North Macedonia.
"After playing my entire career in Europe thus far, moving to the United States and joining Austin FC is the exact challenge I am looking for," said Sabovic. "I'm grateful to Rodolfo Borrell and the club’s ownership for their belief in me and can’t wait to meet my teammates and the supporters."
Sabovic is Austin's third midfield addition this winter, following Ilie Sánchez (MLS free agency) and Nicolás Dubersarsky (transfer from Argentina's Instituto). They join two key holdovers: Venezuelan international Dani Pereira and US youth international Owen Wolff.
After missing the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Austin are building towards their first game under new head coach Nico Estévez on Feb. 22 at home against Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
