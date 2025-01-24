Austin FC acquire Myrto Uzuni in club-record deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Austin FC have acquired Albanian international forward Myrto Uzuni from Spanish second-division side Granada CF, the club announced Friday.
The 29-year-old joins Austin through 2027 with an option for 2028. He arrives on a reported $12.3 million transfer, breaking the club-record fee set earlier this month when the Verde & Black acquired USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez (reported $10 million) from LIGA MX's CF Monterrey.
Uzuni will occupy a Designated Player roster spot alongside Vazquez and Ghanaian international winger Osman Bukari, who joined last summer from Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade for a reported $7 million fee.
"Myrto has shown himself to be a prolific goalscorer in every team and league where he has previously played," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.
"His high work rate during games, finishing ability, ambition, determination, and versatility to be able to play both centrally and in the wide areas will all be big assets. We’re very excited to have him join."
Elite goal scorer
Uzuni is Granada's all-time leading scorer with 49 goals in 106 all-competition appearances, including 14 tallies in 18 LaLiga 2 games this season.
Overall, he has 126g/42a in 322 club games spanning stints with KF Tomori, FK Apolonia and Laçi in his native Albania, NK Lokomotiva Zagreb (Croatia), Ferencvárosi TC (Hungary) and Granada.
Internationally, Uzuni has five goals in 38 appearances with Albania.
"One of the main reasons I want to join Austin FC is the ambition that Anthony Precourt and Rodolfo Borrell have for this team, which matches my own ambition always to succeed with a winning mentality," said Uzuni.
"I can tell Austin fans that I will do everything in my power to score goals and help the team push toward achieving our objectives. I’m coming here to break records."
New-look attack
Uzuni gives Austin another high-profile attacker for a revamped attack under new head coach Nico Estévez.
The club's previous No. 9, Gyasi Zardes, had his contract bought out in December, while all-time leading scorer Sebastián Driussi (51 goals) was recently transferred to Argentine powerhouse River Plate.
The Verde & Black begin their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at home vs. Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're looking to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2022.
