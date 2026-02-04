Nashville SC sign Andy Najar to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Nashville SC have signed defender Andy Najar to a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option through December 31, 2027, the club announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Honduran international returned to MLS ahead of the 2025 season and became an integral part of the Coyotes' squad, making 40 appearances across all competitions and tallying 3g/7a.

He was named an MLS All-Star and helped guide Nashville to the US Open Cup title, the club's first-ever trophy.

“Andy was a key contributor to our club’s success last season and was rewarded with an MLS All-Star selection for his efforts,” said president of soccer operations and general manager Mike Jacobs.

“We are excited to have Andy as a part of the future of our club.”

An MLS veteran, Najar has made 193 league appearances, spanning stints with Nashville, D.C. United and LAFC. Internationally, he has featured 65 times for Honduras, contributing 5g/2a.

"I am ecstatic to be back with the team for another season where we have so much to play for, and I cannot wait to compete with my teammates for more trophies and to make more history for the club,” said Najar.

Nashville begin the 2026 season on Feb. 21, when they host the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).