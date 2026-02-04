San Diego FC dominate Pumas in Concacaf Champions Cup opener

San Diego FC got their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign off to a blazing start, taking a comprehensive 4-1 victory in Tuesday's Leg 1 match vs. LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM at Snapdragon Stadium.

The result puts San Diego in prime position for a Round of 16 berth, which they can clinch in Leg 2 of the series at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City on Feb. 10.

Pumas drew first blood just 12 minutes into the contest thanks to a spectacular bicycle kick from forward Robert Morales, assisted by former Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carrasquilla.

But San Diego erupted for four unanswered goals in the second half, starting with a 69th-minute equalizing header from Manu Duah.