San Diego FC dominate Pumas in Concacaf Champions Cup opener

San Diego FC got their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign off to a blazing start, taking a comprehensive 4-1 victory in Tuesday's Leg 1 match vs. LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM at Snapdragon Stadium.
The result puts San Diego in prime position for a Round of 16 berth, which they can clinch in Leg 2 of the series at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City on Feb. 10.
Pumas drew first blood just 12 minutes into the contest thanks to a spectacular bicycle kick from forward Robert Morales, assisted by former Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carrasquilla.
But San Diego erupted for four unanswered goals in the second half, starting with a 69th-minute equalizing header from Manu Duah.
That kickstarted a late barrage, with David Vazquez, Alex Mighten and Luca Bombino all finding the net before the final whistle.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After a magical expansion season in 2025, San Diego made quite the statement of intent in their Champions Cup debut. They still have to finish the job in Mexico City, and reigning LIGA MX winners Toluca would await in the Round of 16. However, Mikey Varas' side will be flying high going into that matchup with a three-goal aggregate cushion after completely overwhelming the visitors during the final 20 minutes.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There was tension in the air for much of the night thanks to Pumas' early opener, then Duah's clutch leveler opened the floodgates for the hosts.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Bombino was a regular source of danger for San Diego on the left flank, and the 19-year-old was rewarded with his late goal to cap the scoring.
Next Up
- SD: Tuesday, Feb. 10 at Pumas UNAM | 8 pm ET | Concacaf Champions Cup
- PUM: Saturday, Feb. 7 at Atlas FC | 8:05 pm ET | LIGA MX Clausura